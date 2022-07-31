Infielder Dilan Espinal sets table at top of Thunder lineup

www.trentonian.com
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako transfers to N.J. powerhouse Roselle Catholic
Mackenzie Mgbako is on the move. The 6-foot-8 forward who verbally committed to Duke in the Class of 2023 will transfer to New Jersey powerhouse Roselle Catholic from Gill St. Bernard’s for his senior season. Mgbako’s younger brother, Ethan, will also enroll at Roselle Catholic for his freshman year....
Legion Baseball: Kendrick, Strauch lead Allentown to Mid-Atlantic Regional
As the Allentown American Legion baseball team headed to the Mid-Atlantic Regional at Morgantown, W.Va.’s Dale Miller Field within the Anker Fields Complex of Mylan Park early Tuesday, it did so with its two Toms leading the way. Just like in the 2022 state championship game against Brooklawn Post...
A year ago, Athing Mu made history (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Happy anniversary, Athing Mu. Exactly one year ago, Trenton’s most celebrated athlete of all time, claimed a gold medal in the women’s 800-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics. Magical. Unimaginable. Memorable. My girlfriend joined me for a vacation scream fest inside a bedroom of her family’s home in...
The Black Keys honor their roots and reach for the stars in Camden
The Black Keys are a band that continue to serve their early blues and garage rock influences while not neglecting “the hits,” as we saw in New Jersey on Saturday night. Fans of The Black Keys fall mostly into two musical categories: Before and After. The “before” fans...
15 concerts to see this week, including Ani DiFranco, Oh He Dead, Santana, and more
Many festivals, some album releases, one epic lineup of living legends. As we head into August, we have an assortment of outdoor and indoor shows, of singer-songwriter and party rockers, and no fewer than three regional festivals. Here are 15 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around the Philly region; consult the Concerts and Events section of our website for complete listings and ticket info.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY 4-H FAIR RESULTS
Gerry Leonarski Memoriał Versality Show July 28, 2022. 4-H Members Grand Champion – Julia Dodson riding Little Miss Piggy. Reserve Champion -Bella Cacchioli riding Miss Mango Tango. 3-Kyla Tonkinson riding Monkey See Monkey Do. 4-Samantha Mattia riding The Legend of Zelda. 5- Katelyn Worrell riding Spicy Chicken Nuggett. 6-Alexa Gallagher riding Little.
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County
If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
‘At the end of the day’ Harrison wants second chance with Trenton voters
TRENTON – Joe Harrison was admittedly a member of the worst governing body in Trenton’s history. “Bombs going off every day,” Harrison said Tuesday. “All these things the community wanted addressed seemed to have been on the backburner to our personal drama. It’s embarrassing. Every meeting turns into a yelling match.”
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Pa. Suburbs Convenience Store
Someone who recently shopped at a Montgomery County convenience store is feeling like a million bucks. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white...
Trenton National Night Out should be community first, not what’s most convenient (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Some advice about the City of Trenton’s National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at Cadwalader Park — Don’t go if you don’t have to. An event that once accomplished an NNO goal to build better communities home by home; enhance police-community partnerships block by block and to cultivate safer, more caring places to live day by day, morphed into a mosh pit of nonsense.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Newtown Native Recognized by Ne-Yo, Kelly Clarkson for Latest Song About Her Late Father
Capri Wagner sitting on the campus of Bucks County Community College. A Newtown native is being recognized by some big names in the music industry for her latest song, which touches on the recent passing of her father. JD Mullane wrote about the Bucks County songwriter in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
Free supplies to be distributed at Trenton back-to-school readiness fair
Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair 11 a.m. to 3 Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. Backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed and local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health will help provide vaccinations, physicals and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance, tax preparation and more.
Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers killed in 1777 found in N.J. field
In a remarkable find that adds a new chapter to New Jersey’s distinguished Revolutionary War history, the 245-year-old remains of a group of soldiers have been found in a field in Gloucester County near the site of a key battle in the nation’s fight for independence. An archeological...
