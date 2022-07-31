ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

15 Year Old Lily King Swims 25.62 50 Free on Final Day of Geneva Futures

By Anya Pelshaw
swimswam.com
 3 days ago
swimswam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
GENEVA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer

For those of us who have never worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, “The Bear” on FX offers an unvarnished behind-the-swinging-door glimpse at the workings of that chaotic world. For those of who have worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, the show likely conjures a string of long-simmering nightmares like being in the weeds, getting disfigured by the meat slicer, or forgetting to fire table #7.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Geneva, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Geneva, OH
City
Mount Pleasant, OH
brooklynvegan.com

Joe Walsh reuniting The James Gang w/ Dave Grohl for VetsAid 2022 with NIN, Black Keys & The Breeders

Joe Walsh is reuniting his '60s/'70s band The James Gang for his annual VetsAid benefit concert that happens November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The Cleveland band, known for such songs as "Funk #49" and "Walk Away," will headline a bill that is otherwise loaded with Ohio alt-rock heavyweights Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. Also: Dave Grohl (who was born in Warren, OH) will be joining The James Gang as a "special guest" for what they're calling "One Last Ride."
COLUMBUS, OH
clevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic Names Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

Cleveland Clinic has appointed Michelle Kang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., as chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition with Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute. Dr. Kim’s will start Aug. 1. She will succeed Miguel Regueiro, M.D., who has served as interim chair of the department since May 2021, following his appointment as chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Unc#Yale University#Bluefish#Spire Institute#Meet Mobile
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M

The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)

The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision

The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County

RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
NORTHFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy