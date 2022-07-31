Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record

swimswam.com
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women's weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson's heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.
Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96
Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record
In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 54.02, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70
In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR
We discuss Kyle Chalmers' reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium, and the Aussie women's surprise world record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast...
Maxine Clark, Laon Kim Add Wins On Day 7 of Canadian Champs; Two Para Records Fall
MONTREAL – The pool portion of the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships came to an end on Sunday with the final 12 gold medals handed out at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The championships officially conclude on Monday with four open water races at the Olympic...
Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner
With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals. Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian...
WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals
Spencer Penland contributed to this report. Did you miss the second day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you just want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 2 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that.
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back
It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Matt King
In the month of July, King has lowered a personal best time eight times on the way to winning a pair of national titles in the men's 50 and 100 freestyle. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light...
First Time Kisi Indian Swimmer Ne Top 5 Me Kiya Finish – Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time
With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
Girls Breaststroke Steals Show at Juniors Prelims with Multiple Top 15 Swims
Crow Canyon's Raya Mellott blasted a 1:09.32 100 breast this morning, placing her behind only a pair of Olympic champions in the 13-14 all time rankings. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
