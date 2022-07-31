Wisconsin football player profile: Cornerback Justin Clark

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Three-star defensive end Will McDonald opts to walk-on at Wisconsin
Will McDonald had a pair of power-five scholarship offers from Iowa State and Kansas. At the end of the day, the Hudson defensive end chose to stay home and walk-on at the University of Wisconsin. The younger brother of UW sophomore defensive end Cade McDonald, Will received his PWO from...
🏀 Former HHS standout heading to Wisconsin
Former Hays High standout Dylan Ruder is headed to Wisconsin. Ruder will continue has basketball career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ruder attended Kansas Wesleyan following his HHS career but didn't play for the Coyotes. Ruder was 5A All-State as a senior during the 2019-20 season and helped the Indians...
spectrumnews1.com
A new youth baseball league in Dane County aims to level the playing field
MADISON, Wis. — Seventy-five years ago this year, Jackie Robinson broke down racial barriers on the baseball field when he became the first Black man to play in the Major League. Robinson paved the way for hundreds of Black athletes. Yet, today the number of Black players in Major...
Trial for former Badgers football player charged in Janesville double homicide delayed again
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial for a former Badgers football player charged in a double homicide in early 2020 has been delayed until January 2023. Marcus Randle-El was scheduled to go to trial next week related to allegations he shot and killed two women in Janesville. According to the criminal complaint filed against him, both victims were left for dead on the side of a road near the interstate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc15.com
Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
cwbradio.com
Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls
A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin PFAS Lawsuit Moves from State to Federal Court
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A state lawsuit against 18 companies regarding PFAS contamination has been moved from state court to federal court. The state wants the companies, including Tyco/Johnson Controls, to reimburse the state for investigations and cleanup efforts. The suit was originally filed in Dane County court, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A month from start of classes, Madison Metropolitan School District has nearly 200 teacher openings to fill
MADISON, Wis. — With just over a month until the start of the new school year, the Madison Metropolitan School District is still looking to fill nearly 200 teacher openings. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff. So far this summer, the district has made 406 hires.
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about...
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Dane Co. man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon in Fitchburg. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network sent out an alert for Robert Peterson, who was last seen at 4:50 p.m. on Monday on Fish Hatchery Road. Police say he is 5′7″...
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0