Infrastructure Damage Hampers Flood Recovery In Kentucky

KY Gov. Beshear: “It Will Take Years To Rebuild”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the aftermath of the devastating flooding is still an active situation. He noted there have been some 13-hundred rescues, with one rescue happening Monday. Beshear added heat will now be the next challenge the commonwealth faces as cleanup efforts go on. The state has setup...
More Rain, More Bodies In Flooded Kentucky Mountain Towns
(AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Thirty-five people have already been killed amid the rising water, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for.
TX Gov Invites NYC, WDC Mayors To Border
The governor of Texas is inviting the mayors of New York City and Washington, DC to see the situation at the southern border for themselves. In a letter to Eric Adams and Muriel Bowser, Republican Greg Abbott said Texas has spent more than three-billion dollars over the last 18 months addressing the situation.
Texas DPS Sued Over Uvalde Records
A group of news organizations are suing the Texas Department of Public Safety over access to records of the Uvalde school shooting. The Texas Tribune reports more than a dozen organizations are accusing D-P-S of unlawfully refusing to release the records following requests under the Texas Public Information Act. The...
States Boost Child Care Money As Congressional Effort Stalls
(AP) — Some states have moved ahead with plans of their own to boost child care subsidies after a national effort by Democrats in Washington stalled. New York lawmakers passed a budget in the spring that calls for $7 billion to make child care more affordable over the next four years. New Mexico raised income eligibility for subsidies to the highest level of any state. Rhode Island lawmakers provided subsidies for child care workers and a tax credit to help pay for child care. Some New York lawmakers say they want to eventually make child care freely available as early as kindergarten.
