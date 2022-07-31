Infrastructure Damage Hampers Flood Recovery In Kentucky

(AP) — Some states have moved ahead with plans of their own to boost child care subsidies after a national effort by Democrats in Washington stalled. New York lawmakers passed a budget in the spring that calls for $7 billion to make child care more affordable over the next four years. New Mexico raised income eligibility for subsidies to the highest level of any state. Rhode Island lawmakers provided subsidies for child care workers and a tax credit to help pay for child care. Some New York lawmakers say they want to eventually make child care freely available as early as kindergarten.

