Yeat's "LYFË" EP Could Arrive Next Month Along With Two Lil Uzi Vert Features

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Photo Recap: JAY-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, and More Hit Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party in the Hamptons
On Sunday night, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted an exclusive Fourth of July party in the Hamptons that drew superstars like Drake, JAY-Z, Beyonce, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Fat Joe, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and 21 Savage, among others. Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi...
Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"
Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife's Cheating Accusation: "I Will Work Through Our Challenges"
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later. “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who...
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
Irv Gotti Recalls When He Learned Ashanti Was Dating Nelly
The romance between Nelly and Ashanti not only came as a surprise to their fans but to Irv Gotti, as well. The Murder Inc boss is revisiting that time in his life, taking things way back to the early 2000s during his appearance on Drink Champs. Gotti and his hitmaking artist and good friend Ja Rule reunited on the platform to relive the highs and lows of the era, and Irv spoke candidly about once being in love with his other former artist, Ashanti.
Quavo and Takeoff Take the Field With Gucci Mane on New Track ‘Us Vs. Them’
Click here to read the full article. Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff are taking on all challenges with a bit of help from Gucci Mane on their new song, “Us Vs. Them.” Both the song and video lean pretty heavily into the theme of competition captured in the title. There is an abundance of sports references in Quavo’s verse in particular, no more wonderfully outrageous than the wild drug metaphor/old school basketball player combo of “You sniffed a bowl full of rice, then I’ma call you Glen” (a nod to former NBA all-star Glen Rice). “Us Vs. Them” is the second song Quavo...
Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean Sued for Copyright Infringement Over “Go Crazy” Track f/ 2 Chainz
Nearly two years after teaming up with 2 Chainz on the collaborative single “Go Crazy,” Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean are being sued for copyright infringement. 1501 Certified Entertainment, 300 Entertainment, and Universal Music Publishing are also named in the suit. According to court documents obtained by...
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Crystal Renay Jams To "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" Following Ne-Yo Marriage Drama
Crystal Renay posted a clip of herself jamming to GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" on her Instagram, following her accusation that her husband, Ne-Yo, has been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In the video, Renay can be seen listening to the hit song while adjusting her hair in the passenger seat of a car.
DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto
Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Finished Next Album, Teases Sauce Walka Collab
Although recent news stated that she was named in a copyright infringement lawsuit, a court case isn't stopping Megan Thee Stallion's hustle. The Houston rapper has been jet-setting around the world as festival season has kept her booked and busy, but it's not just concerts that have occupied her time. As her "Plan B" single continues to rack up streaming numbers, Megan revealed today (July 26) that she has completed his sophomore album.
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
