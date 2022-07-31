Collector reminds public that county's annual tax sale is approaching

www.emissourian.com
Related
Washington Missourian
Kennel deal OK'd by planning board
After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting July 25, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission reached a similar decision on a local kennel expansion as it did earlier this year. The board recommended a conditional use permit for an expansion of Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, that would add 41 pens, nearly doubling its current size.
mymoinfo.com
Two separate ambulance district propositions pass, one school district’s fails in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of voters throughout Jefferson County had the chance to vote on different propositions in Tuesday’s August Primary Election. Voters in the Hillsboro School District ultimately decided against Proposition KIDS which was a no tax increase $25-million bond issue. The measure needed 57 percent to pass...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Unofficial August Primary Election results are in
(Jefferson County) The unofficial August Primary Election results are in for Jefferson County. Korey Johnson has more.
Low voter turnout expected St. Charles County, Jefferson County
As the primary election takes place, local election officials are predicting no more than 30% voter turnout in some places, with some saying it’s due to a lack of voter enthusiasm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Primary Election Results
(Washington County) Primary election results are in from Washington County. Griffin Weinberg has the unofficial numbers.
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair residents to vote Tuesday on $15K grant project
With a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Missouri Department of Social Services, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. (JFCAC) is organizing a community project within the St. Clair R-XIII School District’s boundaries, said Tasha Skouby, community development manager for JFCAC. What the project...
Washington Missourian
Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin
Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
constructforstl.org
Crestwood Advances Lux Living Apartment Development Planned for Watson Road
From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The Board of Aldermen this week gave preliminary approval to developer Lux Living’s plans for 276 apartments and commercial space. Lux Living, through its CWD Equity LLC entity, filed plans to build the apartments and over 12,000 square feet of retail and commercial at 8800 Watson Road. The apartments would span three buildings, plans show.
Washington Missourian
All county positions filled in August 2 election
In the only contested county race besides judgeships, Connie Ward beat Laurie Davis Osseck in the Republican race to replace Bill D. Miller as circuit court clerk. Ward will be the first new circuit court clerk in 40 years after Miller’s retirement and had 56.4 percent of the votes, while Osseck garnered 43.6 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County clerk.
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Washington Missourian
Ben Brown wins five-person primary for state senate
Restaurant owner and Washington resident Ben Brown won the Republican primary for District 26's state senate seat Tuesday. He will now face Democrat John Kiehne in the general election in November.
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Notice of Aug 02 Missouri's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Missouri covers all or part of Jefferson County, St. Louis County, St. Charles County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Missouri, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was March 29, 2022.
Washington Missourian
Storms move Town & Country Fair Queen Contest, close Fairgrounds
A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening. Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this...
Poll workers report brawl, death threat, candidates trying to run over each other outside St. Louis County voting centers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police were called Tuesday to reports of a brawl involving 40 people, candidates trying to run over each other, a death threat from one voter to a candidate and campaign supporters refusing to let voters in a polling place -- but say none of the incidents resulted in reports or arrests.
Washington Missourian
Get your tickets for Union Dinner on the Square
Tickets for the annual Union Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner on the Square go on sale Wednesday, July 27 for chamber members, while nonmembers can buy tickets starting Sunday, July 31. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 on Main Street in front of the old Franklin County Courthouse in Union.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Comments / 0