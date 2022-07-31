ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't do it if you can't do it right' - Revisiting Bill Russell's iconic legacy

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 3 days ago
AP Photo/File

Boston Celtics and civil rights legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, leaving behind decades of achievement and excellence on and off the court. An 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, few influenced culture and sports in the Hub like Russell.

After winning two NCAA titles with the University of San Francisco, the Celtics actually executed a draft-day trade to land Bill Russell back in 1956. Alongside legendary head coach Red Auerbach, Russell and the Celtics dominated the next decade of NBA basketball. Upon Auerbach’s retirement in 1966, Russell was named his successor, becoming the first black head coach in North American sports.

Following his retirement in 1970, Russell expanded on his lifetime work of civil rights advocacy and achievement. He served as a champion for basketball and social progress alike until his final days.

In 2013, a statue honoring Russell was erected in City Hall Plaza. The Boston Globe produced a brief documentary cataloging the event and the mythical man as the statue was being finalized. Much will be said about Bill Russell in the coming days and weeks, but this is a great place to start celebrating his well-deserved legacy.

