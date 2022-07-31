Celtics great Bill Russell passes away at 88

AP Photo

Hall of Famer and legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell has passed away at age 88, his family announced in a Twitter post. One of the winningest athletes in American sports history, Russell was also a titan of civil rights. He leaves behind an almost titanic memory of achievement and activism.

After winning two NCAA titles, Russell raised 11 banners with the Boston Celtics. In that time, he won five NBA MVP awards and played in 12 All-Star games. He became the first black head coach in the Association and in North American men’s sports, winning two championships as a player-coach.

Russell wasn’t just one of basketball’s greatest players. He also spent his entire life advocating for social progress. As a player his Celtics stood squarely at the intersection of sports and the civil rights movement. In the middle of his legendary career, he found time to attend Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream speech” in person in 1963. Years later, Russell won both the Arthur Ashe Courage Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2009, the NBA renamed the league’s MVP award after Bill Russell, and his iconic No. 6 has been retired since 1972. Up and down the league, his influence and legacy is felt far and wide.

In 2013, Boston unveiled a statue of Russell at City Hall Plaza. No doubt the city, the Celtics and the entire NBA will honor Bill Russell further in the days and weeks to come. Rest in peace to one of the greats.