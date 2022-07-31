ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says

The manager of Laredo Taqueria says new residents from nearby townhomes threatened to sue the restaurant because the smoke was going into the windows and making their furniture smell like fajitas.

ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle reported the taqueria's attorney argued the restaurant was there first, and buying the home was the residents' choice.

The taqueria, which opened in 1984, has been serving food in Houston for nearly 40 years at 915 Snover Street.

The residents did not take the restaurant to court after all, and the threats have allegedly stopped, according to the restaurant manager.

Scooter
2d ago

I have a problem with my neighbor every time I grill out. Wtf Is wrong with people… it’s good food smoke! He acts like I’m smoking a joint or something…..

Tracy Allard
2d ago

How many days a year can you have open wondows in Houston? I'm surprised they even have windows that open. So many new builds only have windows that open on the 2nd floor. The restaurant was there long before the townhomes.

