Boston, MA

Celtics issue statement on passing of Bill Russell: His DNA is woven through every element of the organization

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 2 days ago
The death of Boston Celtics great Bill Russell is a moment to mourn and to celebrate. A titan in culture, in sport and in social justice, Russell’s death has folks around the country and around the world sharing their grief and gratitude.

Russell played his entire NBA career with the Boston Celtics, and remained an integral part of the organization long beyond his playing days. The team’s ownership group offered the following statement shortly after his passing:

Bill embodied character and commitment and he was truly one of the finest people to ever live. He will be remembered forever and deservedly so.

The club itself also issued a statement of thanks and honor. The organization celebrated his many, many accomplishments while shining a light on his gargantuan status as a civil rights activist. Few people past or present embody the Celtics franchise like Russell. Here’s the Boston Celtics team statement on the passing of Bill Russell:

“To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was.

Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports — an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s first Black head coach.

Bill Russell‘s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court.

Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond.”

