ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsZcP_0gzjXakG00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB .

According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.

New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina

The plane was heading from Dallas, Tx. to Miami, Fl., according to WBRZ .

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

An AA 737 had to make an diversion to Baton Rouge yesterday for a medical emergency

How bad would an emergency have to be to actually land the plane after barely an hour in flight? Must have been a heart attack or stroke right?. American Airlines Flight 2575 (AA2575) made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR) on Sunday after one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency. The flight, which left the Dallas Forth Worth Airport (DFW) on Sunday around 10:30 in the morning was estimated for the Miami International Airport (MIA).
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
ADDIS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Dallas#Wafb#Tx#Fl#Wbrz#Nexstar Media Inc
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O’Neal Lane south of Oschner

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To

Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday

A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy