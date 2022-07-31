Democracy 2022 special: Non-partisan League of Women Voters: 'No excuses for not being an informed voter!'

Read on www.wxyz.com
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward & Connect4CareKids programs
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
WXYZ
Onlookers watch as a waterspout comes ashore in Maryland
A waterspout turned into a tornado in Maryland on Thursday after crossing the Chesapeake Bay. Once on land, the tornado damaged homes and businesses on Smith Island. The storm cut power to residents all across the region. The island is home to 260 residents and is only accessible by boat...
WXYZ
Legionnaires' disease outbreak leaves 1 dead, 12 hospitalized in California
A person in their 50s has died and twelve others were hospitalized in California with Legionnaires’ disease. Authorities say they have been working to find the source of the disease. High levels of Legionella bacteria were traced to a cooling tower at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, according to health officials.
