Chris Rock jokes he was slapped by 'Suge Smith' following Will Smith's on-camera apology post Oscars slap

www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
hotnewhiphop.com
JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"
When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
Chris Rock’s Brother Brings Up Tupac, Jada When Asked About Motivations Behind Will Smith’s Oscar Slap
The Academy Awards usually have a few viral moments, but this year’s was on another level entirely. It’s been months, but the public is still reeling from seeing Will Smith storm the stage and slap Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. As the discourse continues, Rock’s brother has brought up Tupac and Jada when asked about motivations behind the infamous Oscars slap.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyrese Praises Will Smith As His "Hero" Following Video About Chris Rock Oscars Slap
After months of silence, Will Smith emerged today to answer a few questions about his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. After slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor was vilified for using physical violence on the Hollywood stage. Jada has received harsh criticism and blame for the incident, but in his candid video to the world, Smith stated that his wife had nothing to do with his reaction.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Complex
DJ Premier Recalls Time Dr. Dre Stopped 50 Cent From Collaborating With Him: ‘You Still Owe Me That Track’
DJ Premier recalled landing a 50 Cent feature as the first single off a compilation project before getting shut down by Dr. Dre, who, at the time, wanted his latest Aftermath signee to focus entirely on what would become the rapper’s groundbreaking 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
Future, Lil’ Baby & More Guest Star In Drake’s ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake has finally delivered the official visual for the Baltimore Club-inspired hit, “Sticky.” Throughout the Theor Skudra-directed video, Drake finds himself globe trotting around the world with his closest friends, business partners and collaborators. Along the way, Lil’ Baby Future and many others make cameos. Not to mention, Drake shows off the off-road Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh in the video as he raps about his high-priced lifestyle.
‘First Kill’s Imani Lewis & Sarah Catherine Hook React To Shocking Cancellation: ‘Forever Honored’
First Kill stars Imani Lewis, 23, and Sarah Catherine Hook, 27, spoke out on Instagram after the show was canceled on Aug. 2. The actresses who starred in Netflix’s queer vampire series posted on-set photos and heartfelt messages about the show ending. Imani, who played Cal Burns, and Sarah, who played Juliette Fairmont, shared kind words to their fans who supported them on the one-season series.
thesource.com
Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac’s “California Love” Made Her Want To Learn To Crip Walk
Patti Labelle recently sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a recent episode of Drink Champs. During the interview, the music legend shared her earliest memories of interacting with hip hop. “I guess it was 2Pac” LaBelle said before being reminded of her collaboration with Big Daddy Kane “Feels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
BET
Prince, Tems, and Drake Headline Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist
The 60-year-old former Commander-in-Chief shared his highly-anticipated annual playlist for the season, sending love to today’s superstars and unforgettable classics alike. Beyoncé, Tems, Burna Boy, and Doechii round out the new school, while Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You,” The Spinners’ “Mighty Love,” and “Let’s Go Crazy,” by late legends Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, and Prince, respectively made up his favorites for the season.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases Video For ‘Sticky’ — Watch
Last night was supposed to be the Young Money Reunion featuring Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj which would close out October World Weekend, but Drake tested positive for COVID so it will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-revealed date. Fans are still in for a treat because this Friday, we get to hear him on a new song with Lil Baby and DJ Khaled called ‘Staying Alive‘.
Fox News
774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0