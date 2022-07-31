Euro 2022: Fans react to England's historic win, as it happened

www.bbc.com
Related
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
England Win Euro 2022 Final Against Germany As The Lionesses Bring It Home
England's women have won the Euro 2022 championship, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a tense encounter at Wembley. The Lionesses ended England's 56 year wait for a major trophy by claiming a first tournament win since 1966. Moreover, they dealt Germany their first ever loss in a European Championship...
Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches
Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
MLS・
BBC
Euro 2022: Kent girls 'inspired' by Lionesses success
After England's historic win against Germany in Euro 2022 on Sunday, the impact of the team's success has been felt across the South East. England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night. Coaches and players at a football summer camp in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said...
England’s Euro 2022 squad call for ‘real change’ in letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
England’s triumphant Euro 2022 winning squad have called for “real change” to follow their historic success at Wembley and have demanded for increased investment in women’s football in an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the candidates in the Conservative leadership contest.In a letter signed by all 23 players, captain Leah Williamson and her team asked the next prime minister of the United Kingdom “to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools” after the Lionesses became the first England team in 56 years to win a major tournament.Over 17 million people watched England’s...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Celebrate England's EURO 2022 win with a special 48-page magazine
England's Lionesses have become history makers by winning the EURO 2022 tournament and now you can grab your souvenir to remember the occasion. We have produced a 48-page special magazine celebrating England's fantastic 2-1 victory over Germany in the final of the UEFA Women's EURO championships. It features all the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lucy Bronze eyeing World Cup glory following England’s Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze is aiming for the stars as she targets World Cup success next summer having just added a Women’s Euro winners’ medal to her impressive trophy cabinet.The 30-year-old will play for Barcelona next season having already won three Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and Manchester City and three Women’s Champions Leagues with Lyon.Now Bronze, who scored in the 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-final before the Lionesses beat Germany after extra time in the sell-out final at Wembley on Sunday, has her eyes on more honours.“Winning trophies like the Champions League, FA Cups and things like...
European champion England scheduled to host US in women's soccer match in October
As teams prepare for the 2023 World Cup, newly crowned European champion England is scheduled to host the United States at Wembley Stadium in London on October 7.
Empowered England can ‘strive to new levels’ after Euro glory, Anita Asante predicts
Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant...
England’s Euro 2022 win can ‘put women’s football on the map’, Beth Mead hopes
Beth Mead wants to help the women’s game continue to rise after the England forward finished Euro 2022 with a winner’s medal, the Golden Boot and the player of the tournament award.The Lionesses got their hands on the first piece of major silverware in their history on Sunday as they were crowned European champions following a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.Mead also took the two individual accolades having scored six goals and provided five assists across the tournament.Asked what she would do with the profile she now has, the 27-year-old said:...
Photos of the Absolute Joy at the Women’s Euro 2022 Final
For England’s football fans, there was a lot to celebrate last night. After a tense match with Germany, the Lionesses won 2-1, claiming the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy. It was the first major football trophy won by England in 56 years. Even if you weren't able to watch, you will have probably already seen the viral photo of 24-year-old London footballer Chloe Kelly ripping off her shirt, waving it above her head and sprinting around the pitch after scoring the winner 10 minutes from the end of extra-time.
Comments / 0