Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side

Suspect flees after shooting man to death in yard
The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly homicide.
Youngstown house shot at for third time this week
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.
Woman arrested after police say she hit other woman with a car
Reports said an East Boston Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County jail for ramming into a car on a South Side street and then hitting one of the occupants with her own car.
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
Jury convicts Akron man of fatally shooting woman during robbery
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman during a botched robbery in 2020 was convicted by a Summit County jury Wednesday of murder and other charges. Tyree Omenai, 23, was found guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and having weapons...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of breaking into Boardman home, shoplifting
A Youngstown man is accused of breaking into a Boardman home, as well as shoplifting merchandise from a local Home Depot. Boardman Police were dispatched to a home on Tippecanoe Road Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Police say the homeowner observed the...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
Police look for 3 accused of car break-ins in Austintown
Police are asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say are involved in breaking into vehicles in Austintown.
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
Report: Boardman break-in suspect found with lawn mower stolen from Home Depot
A man who was taken into custody Wednesday at a Youngstown home on a burglary warrant had a stolen lawn mower from the Southern Blvd. Home Depot, reports said.
Man facing gun, DUI charges after Hubbard crash
Police also found a bottle of alcohol and a gun lying on the ground outside the vehicle.
phl17.com
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege...
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department's resources Thursday morning.
WFMJ.com
Salineville man accused of murdering Hanover woman arraigned in court
A Salineville man accused of murdering a Hanover Township woman in March has been arraigned in court. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Givens was arraigned in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Thursday afternoon. Givens is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire. McGuire's body was found at her home on Depot...
WFMJ.com
Salineville man to answer charges Thursday for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man is scheduled on Thursday to answer charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March. He has...
WFMJ.com
Driver sent to prison for deadly turnpike chase from Trumbull to Summit County
A Pennsylvania man is going to prison for a police pursuit that began in Lordstown and ended in a crash that killed two people. Michael Simbo, 26, of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania was sentenced by a Summit County judge on Thursday to a total of 11 years in prison. Simbo was...
Defendant in explosives case taken into custody at arraignment
An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
