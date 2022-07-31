Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side

A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.

HERMITAGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO