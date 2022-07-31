ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gering, NE

Public areas closed due to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle

By Arianna Martinez
klkntv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Gering, NE
State
Nebraska State
Gering, NE
Government
klkntv.com

Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
GERING, NE
klkntv.com

Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
STROMSBURG, NE
klkntv.com

Heat continues to build on Tuesday

UPDATE – 11:52 p.m. Monday:. As of shortly before midnight, the Severe T’Storm Watch has been lifted for all areas. Isolated storms are still underway in northeast Nebraska, but are demonstrating a weakening trend. ORIGINAL STORY:. A Severe T’Storm Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers impacted by recent wildfires to receive funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until Aug. 19 to receive funding which will be provided to farmers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Funding will help farmers plan and execute conservation...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Panhandle#Public Access#Parks Commission
sdpb.org

Large wildfires burning in neighboring states

Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
klkntv.com

The summer-like feel has returned

If you ventured outside on Sunday, you likely noticed the muggier feel to the air. High temperatures climbed back into the 90s for many locations across southeast Nebraska as well. A frontal boundary was positioned across central Nebraska on Sunday afternoon, and there’s a chance to see a few storms...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
mprnews.org

Overnight storms knock out power to thousands across Minnesota

Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
GERING, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy