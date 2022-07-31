Hundreds warming up for next weekend's Beach to Beacon

fox23maine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
WPFO
With temps soaring into the 90s, cooling centers to open in Maine
With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in most of Maine on Thursday, some communities have setup cooling centers. CBS13 will add more locations to the list as they become available. Augusta. Augusta will open a cooling center from Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
WPFO
Popular Maine beach reopens for swimming after another great white shark sighting
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Popham Beach in Phippsburg reopened for swimming Monday after a great white shark sighting forced the beach to close for the second time in less than a week. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry says a white shark was spotted at Popham Beach State Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beautiful Home For Sale in Yarmouth, Maine Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
Peppa Pig Live is Coming to Portland, Maine This Fall
Peppa Pig has been a Nick Jr. staple since 2004. It follows the life and family of, you guessed it, Peppa Pig. Peppa is a young pig living, learning, and adventuring with her friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Peppa Pig is a British children's cartoon that...
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
This Donut Grilled Cheese in Ogunquit, Maine is Worth The Drive
Remember growing up and being sick, or coming in from the cold, and mom whipped up some tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich? Those were the days. But some things you just don't outgrow and Food For Thought in Ogunquit knows that. Food For Thought. Food For Thought is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Girls Were Tearing Up the Town on the Portland Party Bike!
They were so loud, that I had to grab my phone to capture the fun!. Driving to Casco Bay Lines, I was stopped at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial Street. A pretty busy intersection in Portland where tourists are everywhere! There I am with the sunroof open, the windows down and I was hearing some pretty loud raucous laughter and I think singing. I looked and saw something I wasn't sure what I was seeing. Is that a car? A bus? A bike? IT'S ALL THREE! It's Portland Party Bike.
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
WPFO
Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain
Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
WPFO
Allagash Brewing Company donation helps Portland park expand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Riverton Trolley Park in Portland is growing. The city announced Monday the new park space will provide significant wildlife habitat and protect the view. The park is off of Riverside Street and is undergoing a bit of a renaissance as the neighborhood continues to grow. Allagash...
Baby zebra born at Maine zoo
YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
WPFO
YMCA-Pineland branch in New Gloucester closing, leaders plan to stay active in community
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- A YMCA a branch in Maine is closing. The Pineland Farms location in New Gloucester will close September 2, but it's not exactly goodbye forever. Helen Breña, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Maine, says that location only retained about 30-percent of its members since the pandemic.
WGME
Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Dozens of dogs and cats seized from a property in Alfred are now ready to find their forever homes. For nearly four months, they’ve been getting medical treatment at area shelters, including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP). "We have Stella, who's a black...
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Comments / 0