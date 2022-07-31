1 Year Later: Friends and family remember man, 12-year-old killed in Waterboro crash

Read on fox23maine.com
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by September
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24th
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money
Mother still critical after Standish crash; 2-year-old daughter seriously hurt
STANDISH (WGME) -- A mother is fighting for her life and her 2-year-old daughter is seriously hurt following Wednesday’s head-on crash in Standish between a Volvo and a dump truck. The crash happened on Route 113 near the intersection with Route 25. Deputies say the 32-year-old mother was driving...
Mother, 2-year-old daughter hospitalized after car crashes into dump truck in Standish
STANDISH (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a mother suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter was also seriously injured in a crash in Standish Wednesday. Police responded to the crash on Route 113 around 4:24 p.m. Investigators say a Volvo driven by a 32-year-old Standish woman crossed...
Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
Scarborough volunteer firefighter honored for 65 years of service
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- While fire departments statewide struggle to find and keep volunteers, one volunteer in Scarborough is holding strong. Captain Bruce Bell has served as a volunteer firefighter for 65 years. Wednesday, the Scarborough Fire Department surprised him to thank him for his service with a "push-in" ceremony, where...
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
Kenya's Matthew Kemili wins Beach to Beacon 10k, Standish native Durgin 2nd among women
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- More than 5,000 runners laced up their running shoes Saturday morning to compete in the Beach to Beacon 10k in Cape Elizabeth for the first time in-person since 2019. Matthew Kemili, 24, of Kenya won the men's title, finishing in 28 minutes, 39 seconds. Ethiopia's Fentyea...
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
Beach to Beacon holds first ever 'Beacon Walk, Run, Roll' to kick off weekend
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Excitement is building for the Beach to Beacon 10K Saturday morning. The festivities started Friday evening with the "Beacon Walk, Run, Roll." Its short course started at the race's finish line at Fort Williams Park. Friday night, participants of all abilities will follow the course in...
Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
'It's feeling great:' Beach to Beacon welcomes world-class runners to Maine
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Saturday morning, some of the top runners from around the world will gather in Cape Elizabeth for the 24th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race. Activities are already underway ahead of the race. Friday was the first "Beacon Walk, Run, Roll." It's a...
Lewiston schools hold hiring event, look to fill 100 positions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Public School District is holding a hiring event, hoping to fill numerous positions before the start of the school year in just a few weeks. Superintendent Lake Langlais said last week they had about 100 openings district wide. In addition to classroom positions, they are...
Barn restoration underway at Desert of Maine in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A big project is underway in Freeport to restore a barn rich in history. When Mela and Doug Heestand bought the Desert of Maine back in 2018, there was on piece of the property they particularly fell in love with. "This was the thing that was like...
Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
Geese near Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland euthanized following complaints
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Wildlife officials euthanized a group of geese that were hanging around Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland due to patient complaints and concerns about the avian flu. The geese were euthanized on June 21. Mercy released the following statement about the situation:. “As a hospital, our focus...
'It's disgusting:' High manganese levels lead to water discoloration, advisory in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Brown and discolored water is the reality for residents in the Town of Berwick after high levels of manganese were found in the community's drinking water. The town has since put out an advisory urging residents to not let children drink the water until the levels go down.
Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
