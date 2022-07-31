ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterboro, ME

1 Year Later: Friends and family remember man, 12-year-old killed in Waterboro crash

By Owen Kingsley, WGME
WPFO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
TOPSHAM, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, ME
Accidents
Waterboro, ME
Accidents
County
York County, ME
York County, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Waterboro, ME
Waterboro, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Scarborough volunteer firefighter honored for 65 years of service

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- While fire departments statewide struggle to find and keep volunteers, one volunteer in Scarborough is holding strong. Captain Bruce Bell has served as a volunteer firefighter for 65 years. Wednesday, the Scarborough Fire Department surprised him to thank him for his service with a "push-in" ceremony, where...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
LEWISTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Traffic Accident#Ac Dc
WPFO

Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPFO

Lewiston schools hold hiring event, look to fill 100 positions

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Public School District is holding a hiring event, hoping to fill numerous positions before the start of the school year in just a few weeks. Superintendent Lake Langlais said last week they had about 100 openings district wide. In addition to classroom positions, they are...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Barn restoration underway at Desert of Maine in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A big project is underway in Freeport to restore a barn rich in history. When Mela and Doug Heestand bought the Desert of Maine back in 2018, there was on piece of the property they particularly fell in love with. "This was the thing that was like...
WPFO

Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
CARIBOU, ME
WPFO

Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy