ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys

By WSYX Staff
WSYX ABC6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 1

Related
ocj.com

Ohio farm custom rates for 2022

By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WSYX ABC6

Ohio History Connections announces first female CEO

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Megan Wood is making history right here in the Buckeye State as the new leading lady at Ohio History Connection. The new CEO joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the role means to her. Wood is the very first female CEO since the...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools

Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Wsyx#Ohio Valley#Problem Solvers#Colonial Village
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force 1 continues search and rescue efforts in Kentucky

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of Ohio Task Force 1 are continuing their search and rescue operations in Kentucky after last week's devastating floods. As recovery and cleanup efforts continue, the state is now facing stifling heat. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to climb into the 90s and high humidity will make it feel like 100.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

Ohio holds second primary election of 2022 as redistricting issues continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday is Ohio's second primary election of 2022. The special primary is the result of the ongoing issues with the Ohio Redistricting Commission and new redistricting maps. The only races on Tuesday's ballot are Ohio House and Senate Democrat and Republican primaries:. Senate District 17:...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy