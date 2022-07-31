7 people injured in downtown Orlando shooting

www.baynews9.com
Bay News 9
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
Bay News 9
Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
Bay News 9
Downtown Orlando business owners hope new security measures bring safer nights
Following a shooting in downtown Orlando over the weekend that sent seven to the hospital, Mayor Buddy Dyer now plans on adding security measures, and some area business owners say they're all for it. What You Need To Know. Downtown Orlando may have checkpoints in place as early as Friday...
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
Bay News 9
City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. — Officials working to restore an abandoned African American cemetery in Groveland have uncovered an infamous grand oak tree on the grounds. The grand oak that an African American cemetery is named after was uncovered during restoration. Groveland city officials have learned about 215 people are buried...
Bay News 9
Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
Bay News 9
Blue Origin launches 6th New Shepard mission with Brevard County man on board
VAN HORN, Texas — An Indialantic man was among a crew of six who took off from Texas to go into the edges of space in the latest Blue Origin launch on Thursday morning. Blue Origin sent its 59-foot-tall New Shepard rocket from Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas, to the wild blue yonder.
Bay News 9
Orlando to be home to new indoor soccer league team
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Crusaders are the National Indoor Soccer League's newest expansion team, the league announced Thursday. The new team will play in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus, the NISL said. According to the league, a men's and women's...
Bay News 9
Officials: Thousands of Lake County residents emailed false voter information
TAVARES, Fla — Lake County election officials told Spectrum News that thousands of residents have received emails containing false voter information. In response, Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays addressed the public Tuesday to set the record straight about mail-in ballot integrity. What You Need To Know. Thousands of Lake...
Bay News 9
Peppa Pig Theme Park closed due to storm damage
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. The closure is due to storm damage, according to a statement the Winter Haven park shared on its social media channels. “Due to storm damage last night...
