411 Box Office Report: DC League of Super-Pets Wins With Mild $23 Million Start

411mania.com
Related
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Officially the 9th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time
The records just keep on falling as Top Gun: Maverick continues its reign at the box office. The film crossed the $623 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday which moves it up to ninth place for all-time highest-grossing films in America. According to Forbes, Top Gun: Maverick...
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Elvis’ Passes $100 Million Mark at the Domestic Box Office
While it has been 45 years since the “King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley, graced the stage, his story continues to captivate fans and dominate the box office. Released on June 24th, the Warner Bros.’ film, Elvis, crossed the $100 million milestone, giving the production company its second film to do so this year, the first being The Batman. And that is only domestically. Although the film revolves around the legendary singer, some worried about its 2 hours and 39-minute run time. But that worry soon vanished as the movie continued to climb.
‘Elvis’ Movie Scores Another Rare Box Office Feat
The Austin Butler-led Elvis Presley biopic film, Elvis continues to make big waves at the box office. Since the film hit the big screen earlier this summer, Elvis has continued to hit one major milestone after another. Even knocking Tom Cruise’s record-breaking Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverik off its pedestal during the opening weekend. Now, the Baz Luhrman-created biopic is reaching yet another milestone, passing the $100 million mark in domestic box-office profits.
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Sinks 'Titanic's Record as Highest Domestic-Grossing Film in Paramount's History
Top Gun: Maverick has officially soared past not only the rest of its box office competition, but the rest of its competition at Paramount Pictures across the studio’s entire 110-year history. Paramount has just announced that the high-flying sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is officially their number one top domestic grossing film of all time, bringing in $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassing one of the most iconic films of all time: Titanic.
Ben Affleck Returning for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Arthur Curry and Bruce Wayne are reteaming, with Jason Momoa revealing that Justice League costar Ben Affleck will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, after fans on a Warner Bros. bus tour apparently caught wind that Affleck was there filming with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAna de Armas Confronts the Dark Side of Celebrity as Marilyn Monroe in New Trailer for 'Blonde'Universal Releases Brief Teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'Netflix's 'The Witcher' Season 3 Halts Production Due to COVID Affleck previously announced his retirement as Batman in 2019, and has been open about personal...
‘Bullet Train’ Expected to Be the Final Movie This Summer to Exceed $15 Million Box Office Opening
Sony’s R-rated action comedy starring Brad Pitt is projected to lead the charts with a $26 million-plus opening. The first weekend of August will see the release of Sony/Columbia’s R-rated action comedy “Bullet Train” in what will be the final major release period for the summer box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Bullet Train’ debuts with a better Rotten Tomatoes score than the first reviews would have you think
Bullet Train‘s overall critical reception is becoming increasingly positive despite initial reviews that called it underwhelming. When reviews began trickling in on Tuesday, the overall vibe seemed to be that critics were saying it was a by-the-books action film, as We Got This Covered previously reported. However, when it...
DC's 'Super-Pets' tops N.America box office
Animated superhero pic "DC League of Super-Pets" pulled in an estimated $23 million this weekend in a moderate opening that still managed to top the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. In second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was last weekend's box office topper, Universal's horror flick "Nope" from director Jordan Peele.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Approaches Another Major Box Office Milestone
Top Gun: Maverick continues to blow past box office records, soaring past some of the most successful films of all time. And now, Top Gun: Maverick, the long-anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster film, is moving even further, poised to surpass some of the biggest film records. Among these records is that of Jurassic World, which holds a profit amount of $652 million, and Titanic which pulled in a massive $659 million worldwide.
‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Scrapped at Warner Bros. Amid Cost-Savings Push
In a surprising development, Warner Bros. will no longer be releasing Batgirl, the DC film that already completed shooting and was expected to arrive on HBO Max this year. The unusual move comes after a change in leadership at Warners, with newly installed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav prioritizing cost-cutting measures and refocusing Warners on creating theatrical films rather than projects for streaming, as had been a priority for former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Batgirl was budgeted at around $80 million, with costs rising to nearly $90 million due to COVID-19 protocols. It’s a hefty sum, but significantly lower...
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
Comments / 0