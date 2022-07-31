Free vessel safety checks this Friday, Saturday along Intracoastal Waterway

www.news4jax.com
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Man arrested for drug deals at Orange Park Mall, Home Depot parking lots, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water. Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach...
flaglerlive.com
We Need More Homes and Apartments in Palm Coast. A Lot More.
We Need More Homes and Apartments in Palm Coast. A Lot. Three years ago I waxed gas-station poetic about the leveling of a lot facing our home. After a decade of calm on our P-Section street, where half the lots were still wild, the bulldozers had arrived. The idyll was over. Since then it’s been all carpet-bombing: a dozen lots in front, in back and to the side of the house have been leveled, housed up and, with two exceptions of supply-chain hostages, occupied by new residents marking their territory with gas-guzzlers hulking driveways and welcome signs stabbing the ground. That’s just a start.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Florida beach emptied as sharks circle children day of suspected attack
Florida beachgoers were forced to flee Saturday when sharks began circling the shallow waters off Jacksonville, according to a report. Viral footage of the incident at Neptune Beach was posted to social media, with many calling it a scene out of the 1975 classic Jaws. The sharks can be seen...
flaglerlive.com
In Hammock, $1.4 Million Paving of Dirt Roads in Rustic Neighborhood Draws Sharp Opposition
The small neighborhood of five streets branching out from Apache Drive and north of Malacompra Road is one of those rustic Hammock grids that give the Hammock its name: stately old trees curving over dirt roads, large lots that mix handsome properties with distinctly less handsome ones, and that feel of country somnolence that gives the lie to the fact that the neighborhood off of State Road A1A is technically considered part of the Palm Coast utility zone.
News4Jax.com
Report: Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners to close; apartments planned for site
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An iconic Jacksonville restaurant is set to close its doors after 83 years in business. The Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners restaurant, located in the St. Nicholas neighborhood on Atlantic Boulevard near Art Museum Drive, plans to remain open until spring 2023, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit for Flying Fish Taphouse at former Millhouse Restaurant
The city issued a permit July 29 for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road.
palmcoastobserver.com
Volunteers gather over 600 pounds of litter at Palm Coast cleanup event
Volunteers collected more than 600 pounds of debris during Palm Coast's "Keep Palm Coast Clean – Love Where You Live" event on July 30. It was the third such cleanup hosted by the city's Public Works Department, and volunteers gathered at the Public Works building early in the morning to pick up trash bags, gloves and water before dispersing, according to a city government news release.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron
Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
click orlando
‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
Palm Coast Turtle Trail set to unveil new turtle sculpture Friday
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Palm Coast Arts Foundation will introduce a new turtle to the public art Turtle Trail on Friday. Turtle #17 will be unveiled at 10 a.m. at Mala Campra Park. Artist Chance Hancotte designed the turtle with inspiration from Dr. Rampa and Manop Rattanarithikul, who...
Alligator spotted with knife sticking out of its head
An alligator was euthanized Sunday after it was spotted with a knife sticking out of its head in Volusia County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach
A video shows two sharks swimming very close to the shore at a north Florida beach on Saturday.
News4Jax.com
Residents voice concern over future potential developments in NW St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Residents of St. Johns County met Tuesday evening to discuss their objections to potential development in the northwestern part of the county. The homeowners association from the Reserve at Greenbriar hosted a county commissioner and spoke about potential impact of more growth in the area. The meeting was standing room only at the Bartram Trail Branch library.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
fox13news.com
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
fox13news.com
Three shark attacks reported in Florida in less than a week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten on the foot by a shark off the coast of Daytona Beach. He's one of the three people in Florida who've been attacked by sharks in the last week. A relaxing day at the beach quickly took...
residentnews.net
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
