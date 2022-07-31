www.fox13memphis.com
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Pays Powerful Tribute to Late Actress Nichelle Nichols
Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of The View, paused Monday to honor the celebrities who died this weekend. There were several, including NBA legend Bill Russell and comedic actress Pat Carroll. But Goldberg, who is a huge sci-fi fan, took longer to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols, who played the iconic Lt....
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Nichols broke ground and paved the way for Black actors in Hollywood as Uhura. Her castmate George Takei wrote, "We lived long and prospered together."
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Lynda Carter, George Takei, Kate Mulgrew and Other Stars Honor Nichelle Nichols After Her Death
Various Hollywood stars are grieving the loss of industry trailblazer Nichelle Nichols after her death at age 89. On Sunday, Nichols' talent manager Gilbert Bell confirmed to Variety she died in Silver City, New Mexico. Her son Kyle Johnson also posted a statement via Facebook to announce the news. "Last...
Hollywood tweets pay tribute to ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89, was a pioneer and a TV legend. Her depiction of Star Trek’s Lt Nyota Uhura helped break down barriers and show several generations of young Americans a different way forward in a country often riven by racism and racial conflict. As US President Joe Biden put it: ‘Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women”.
Nichelle Nichols Said Martin Luther King Jr. Saved Her From Leaving ‘Star Trek’ Early
Actress, singer, and dancer Nichelle Nichols died at age 89 on July 30, 2022. She was best known for her role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on Star Trek. During her time playing the communications officer, Nichelle broke barriers as a Black woman in prime time. She also paved the way for several real-life Black astronauts, like Mae Jemison in 1992, to go into space.
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
Nichelle Nichols, trailblazer for gender, race, and space, dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who passed away July 30 at the age of 89, was well known for her role in Star Trek: The Original Series as Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first recurring major television roles played by a Black woman. But long after the series’ short, three-year run, Nichols continued to influence others to pursue careers in physics and astronomy.
Inside Edition's Day Spent With Nichelle Nichols Before the Trailblazer Really Went to Space
Tributes continue to pour in for Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actress who died from natural causes over the weekend at the age of 89. Known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek” and its film sequels, Nichols got her start as a nightclub singer, and on one special day, the trailblazer serenaded Inside Edition.
