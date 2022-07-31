ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Costars Reunited Through the Years

Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Walter Koenig
Person
George Takei
Time Out Global

Hollywood tweets pay tribute to ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89, was a pioneer and a TV legend. Her depiction of Star Trek’s Lt Nyota Uhura helped break down barriers and show several generations of young Americans a different way forward in a country often riven by racism and racial conflict. As US President Joe Biden put it: ‘Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
CELEBRITIES
Astronomy.com

Nichelle Nichols, trailblazer for gender, race, and space, dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, who passed away July 30 at the age of 89, was well known for her role in Star Trek: The Original Series as Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first recurring major television roles played by a Black woman. But long after the series’ short, three-year run, Nichols continued to influence others to pursue careers in physics and astronomy.
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Getty Images
HollywoodLife

‘First Kill’s Imani Lewis & Sarah Catherine Hook React To Shocking Cancellation: ‘Forever Honored’

First Kill stars Imani Lewis, 23, and Sarah Catherine Hook, 27, spoke out on Instagram after the show was canceled on Aug. 2. The actresses who starred in Netflix’s queer vampire series posted on-set photos and heartfelt messages about the show ending. Imani, who played Cal Burns, and Sarah, who played Juliette Fairmont, shared kind words to their fans who supported them on the one-season series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy