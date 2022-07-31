Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the 1960s

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to driving under the influence. Pelosi was arrested on May 28 and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and causing an injury. His lawyer, Amanda Bevins, appeared at an arraignment in Napa County Superior Court on his behalf. Pelosi is due back on Aug. 23 for a settlement conference where “a defendant may enter into a plea agreement, continue the matter for further settlement conference or set the matter for a jury trial,” Bevins wrote in an emailed statement...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO