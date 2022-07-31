www.cbssports.com
Dodgers’ James Outman homered in his first MLB at-bat and his family’s reaction was so sweet
With the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, the NL West leaders were looking to bounce back from a loss the day before. With one man on and no outs, Outman strode out to the plate for his first ever appearance in a MLB game after being called up from the minors over the weekend.
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later Monday, the Red Sox acquired left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year. “I know he can be very nasty,” manager Tony La Russa said after the White Sox lost 2-1 to Kansas City on Monday night to drop back to .500 (51-51) “So he’ll help us.”
CBS Sports
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to St. Louis
Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Montgomery had been a fixture in the Yankees' rotation, but the team decided to part with him to add another piece in the outfield. Montgomery will bolster a St. Louis rotation that has been hit by injuries, and his numbers could be even better moving from the AL East to the NL Central.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in bench role
Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals. Garcia went 3-for-7 with two runs and an RBI while picking up starts at second and third base over the past two contests, but he'll head back to the bench Tuesday. He still looks to be behind Josh Harrison in the pecking order at second base and behind Yoan Moncada at third base.
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Pops pair of homers
Mateo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rangers. Mateo opened and closed the Orioles' scoring Tuesday. He hit a three-run blast in the third inning and added insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth. This was his first game with multiple homers in his major-league career. The shortstop is up to 10 long balls, 32 RBI, 40 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and a .218/.264/.392 slash line through 96 contests. While his season batting average isn't impressive, Mateo has hit .313 (21-for-67) in his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Breaks out of slump
Lux went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 victory over San Francisco. Lux knocked an RBI single and scored in the second inning, delivered an RBI fielder's choice in third and scored after tripling in the eighth to break an 0-for-11 stretch across his last four games. The successful performance raises Lux's slash line to .298/.373/.427 while he boasts 52 runs, 32 RBI, four home runs and six stolen bases.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Dealt to Baltimore
The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles acquired Cano, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Povich is the top prize in the deal for the Orioles, while Cano is the most...
CBS Sports
Twins' Jharel Cotton: DFA'd on Tuesday
The Twins designated Cotton for assignment Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It's very possible that Cotton, with a 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB in 35 innings of relief this season, generates some interest on waivers. Granted, he's pitched in mostly low-leverage situations, but a team needing bullpen help could certainly claim him.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: James Outman Hits Home Run In Debut Against Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman enjoyed a historic MLB debut to help lead the way in a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. That gave the Dodgers a series win at Coors Field and tied a franchise record with 21 victories during the month. Outman became the eighth player...
