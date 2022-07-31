ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Aren't Concerned About Andrew Benintendi's Slow Start on Offense

Andrew Benintendi's first week with the Yankees hasn't gone according to plan in the batter's box. While the outfielder has worked seven walks over six games played, flexing his ability to work the count and get on base, he only has one hit in 17 at-bats. In this extremely small sample, the outfielder is slashing .059/.320/.059.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas

Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday

Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to St. Louis

Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Montgomery had been a fixture in the Yankees' rotation, but the team decided to part with him to add another piece in the outfield. Montgomery will bolster a St. Louis rotation that has been hit by injuries, and his numbers could be even better moving from the AL East to the NL Central.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings

Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Michael Harris: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup

Harris was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies due to right foot soreness. Harris was hit by a pitch Tuesday against Philadelphia and will be held out of the lineup a day later. He should be considered day-to-day for now, while Guillermo Heredia will take his place in center field and bat ninth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday

Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A

Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Carlos Espinal: Returns to Triple-A

Espinal was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Espinal had his contract selected Monday but will head back to the minors without making his major-league debut. The 25-year-old has a 3.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB over 13 innings since being promoted to the Triple-A level in mid-July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday

Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in bench role

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals. Garcia went 3-for-7 with two runs and an RBI while picking up starts at second and third base over the past two contests, but he'll head back to the bench Tuesday. He still looks to be behind Josh Harrison in the pecking order at second base and behind Yoan Moncada at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play

Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals

Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League

Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday

Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Out again Tuesday

Buxton (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers. The Twins were hoping to get Buxton back Tuesday, but he will open on the bench for a second straight day. Nick Gordon will get the nod in center field in Buxton's place.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: On bench again

Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Gonzalez is on the bench for the sixth game in a row and doesn't look as though he'll have a much clearer path to playing time even after the Yankees moved Joey Gallo to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Gallo had already fallen into a reserve role for the Yankees, with Matt Carpenter having taken on increased duties in the corner outfield alongside the likes of Andrew Benintendi, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge. Gonzalez will likely see his opportunities take a further hit once Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) and trade-deadline pickup Harrison Bader (foot) make their returns from the injured list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

