Amarillo Police Department investigating Saturday evening homicide

Update: The Amarillo Police Department announced that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was arrested in connection to the Saturday evening shooting.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit officials released information regarding a Saturday evening shooting in East Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, officers responded to a shooting at East Park at 700 South Ross Street around 7:56 p.m. on July 30.

APD said Carlos Montenegro, a 65-year-old male died at the scene.

APD reported that their investigation led to the suspect being identified as Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr, a 27-year-old male. Officials said that the APD SWAT team searched a residence in the 2900 block of Pittsburgh.

Hernandez was not located and no arrests were made, according to APD.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the location of Hernandez is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

APD said tips can also be given anonymously online, here, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.