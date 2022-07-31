ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police Department investigating Saturday evening homicide

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

Update: The Amarillo Police Department announced that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was arrested in connection to the Saturday evening shooting.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit officials released information regarding a Saturday evening shooting in East Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, officers responded to a shooting at East Park at 700 South Ross Street around 7:56 p.m. on July 30.

APD said Carlos Montenegro, a 65-year-old male died at the scene.

APD reported that their investigation led to the suspect being identified as Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr, a 27-year-old male. Officials said that the APD SWAT team searched a residence in the 2900 block of Pittsburgh.

Hernandez was not located and no arrests were made, according to APD.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the location of Hernandez is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

APD said tips can also be given anonymously online, here, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic closed on Sundown due to overturned service vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— All traffic is reportedly closed on Sundown Lane between Soncy and Coulter while emergency responders deal with an overturned utility truck, according to a social media post from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Officials stated that one person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials ask to use alternative […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 59 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,324 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger

VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

