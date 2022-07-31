ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

0-7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Comments / 0

 

