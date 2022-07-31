One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home

fox47.com
Madison police investigate shots fired incidents on south, west sides
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two separate shootings on the city’s south and west sides. Officers were sent to the West Beltline frontage road near South Park Street just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Multiple shell casings were found in the area but no injuries or property damage were reported.
Former Badger standout Lauren Barnes hosts first-ever volleyball camp
MEQUON, Wis. -- For Lauren Barnes, it's all about giving back to the next generation of volleyball players. That mindset, coupled with her passion for the game made it a no-brainer in starting her own volleyball camp. The former Wisconsin libero taught fundamentals, drills and techniques over the course of...
'That's all it is': Mertz focusing on consistency in everything
MADISON, Wis. -- Consistency. That's what Graham Mertz is preaching ahead of the 2022 season, but it's not only about what happens on the field. From eating, to stretching, to practicing, Mertz hopes that he can bring consistency to everything he does.
Wisconsin picked to win fourth straight Big Ten championship
Madison, WI — The Big Ten released its preseason poll and Wisconsin is projected to finished exactly where they’ve finished each of the last three seasons, on top. Wisconsin earned the top spot in the poll ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota. UW begins league play on September 23rd when they host Northwestern.
