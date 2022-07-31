ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession

KVUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kvue.com

Comments / 17

Beverly McCaul Goff
3d ago

Oh please, he says two quarters of negative growth is sometimes considered a recession, does he mean only when republicans are in the majority!!! That job growth is expected to decline as companies start to lay people off next month. Not to mention the job gains are mainly from people taking a second job to try to pay for gas and food in the non-recession, recession! In fact, some economists are warning of stagflation or a protracted depression! Thank dementia Joe! Maybe transitioning away from capitalism is a really bad idea!!!

Reply(3)
16
Bob Samm
3d ago

Perryman is a long time democrat aligned apologist. No surprise here, nor will it be when hes wrong. Perhaps he should watch the Bill Clinton video on the subject.

Reply(1)
9
David Buchanan
2d ago

but you got to realize that's part of the Democrat plan break everybody down to where your dead broke and then build it back to we're only the rich have money and you become the slaves just research it and see what the great reset all about

Reply(1)
6
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
Ash Jurberg

Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him

As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
Texas Observer

Michelle Vallejo Keeps the Progressive Flame Alive in the RGV

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. Michelle Vallejo, a 30-year-old congressional candidate and co-owner of a McAllen-area pulga, would like to be the rain on Republicans’ South Texas parade. Running to represent Congressional District 15—a top pickup target for a GOP hungry to gain ground along the Texas border—Vallejo emerged from a crowded March Democratic primary while running as the field’s most progressive candidate. In late May, she prevailed by a mere 30 votes in a runoff against a moderate opponent.
KXAN

Cities across Texas experience hottest July ever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin. This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
KVUE

Texas SBOE discusses proposed changes to social studies curriculum

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) met this week to discuss proposed changes to the social studies curriculum. The proposed changes include teaching Texas history throughout elementary and middle school, rather than just in fourth and seventh grades; incorporating personal financial literacy in high school; and clarifying how to teach racism in the classroom.
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
