NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

11-17-18-22-37

(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven)

Lucky For Life

01-07-08-18-38, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-6-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, six, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(seven, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Pick 4 Day

0-7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, three, one, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000

