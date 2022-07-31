NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
11-17-18-22-37
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven)
Lucky For Life
01-07-08-18-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-6-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, six, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Pick 3 Evening
7-5-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
Pick 4 Day
0-7-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(zero, seven, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Pick 4 Evening
1-3-1-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, three, one, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
Comments / 0