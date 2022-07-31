ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. 
BROOKFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Fisher, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Brookfield, IL
Jennifer Geer

What's happening at the Brookfield Zoo this summer? Free days for kids and a baby tapir

On August 1, 2, and 3, children ages 11 and under can get free admission to the zoo. Brookfield Zoo's Hamill Family Wild EncountersImage by Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo. (CHICAGO) Summer is winding down, and school will start soon, but there still is time to fit in some fun summer activities. The Brookfield Zoo has a lot happening for families this summer, including three free days in August.
BROOKFIELD, IL
nctv17.com

Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days

Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
LISLE, IL
Chicago magazine

Corn Dogs Gone Wild

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or Instagram and have more than a passing interest in food, you’ve probably seen a few Korean corn dogs pop across your screen and thought, What????? No mere combos of weenies and Jiffy mix, K-dogs may have thick coatings of cubed sweet potatoes, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, ramen noodles, or Fruity Pebbles. The tube steaks may be chicken or vegan or not even dogs at all but long plugs of mozzarella cheese that will stretch from here to eternity when you bite in. These fantasies on a stick have long been a staple of Korean street food, or bunsik, but have become popular thanks to the rapid expansion of the Kong Dog chain, which first opened locally in Glenview (1749 Milwaukee Ave.) and has since expanded to Chinatown and the University of Illinois Chicago campus. I assembled a corn dog panel to try a variety of combinations — at right, our tasting notes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Polar Bears#Penguin#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Family Activities#The Brookfield Zoo#South American
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
wgnradio.com

Can the Mega Millions winner remain anonymous?

Believe it or not, the Mega Millions ticket with the second-largest jackpot in history was sold in Des Plaines. Director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery, Harold Mays, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to explain why the jackpot continues to increase even after the drawing is made. He also discusses how much money the store that sold the winning ticket could take from the winnings, as well as the winner’s disbursement options.
DES PLAINES, IL
Secret Chicago

The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery

An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL.  The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois. 
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Harry Potter magical experience to make worldwide debut in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago will be the first city in the world to host a new interactive Harry Potter attraction, allowing fans of the books and movies to engage in author J.K. Rowling's wizarding world like never before. "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" will welcome witches and wizards of all ages...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy