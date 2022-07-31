Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3

www.fox32chicago.com
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Kids Get Free Admission for 3 Days at Brookfield Zoo This Week. Here's What to Know
Children will be able to go the popular Brookfield Zoo for free for several days this week, the zoo announced. From Monday through Wednesday, children age 11 and under will get free admission to the zoo, though adults will still have to pay for themselves and parking. The zoo said...
fox32chicago.com
Brookfield Zoo's JoJo the silverback gorilla dies following emergency medical procedure
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - The beloved gorilla JoJo died Sunday at Brookfield Zoo. The silverback western lowland gorilla went into cardiac arrest during an emergency veterinary procedure prompted by an acute illness, according to the Chicago Zoological Society, which runs the suburban zoo. JoJo was 42. "JoJo was very smart and...
Naperville’s The Matrix Club Opening in Phases Next Month
The venue will feature a restaurant with Michelin star-winning chef
What's happening at the Brookfield Zoo this summer? Free days for kids and a baby tapir
On August 1, 2, and 3, children ages 11 and under can get free admission to the zoo. Brookfield Zoo's Hamill Family Wild EncountersImage by Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo. (CHICAGO) Summer is winding down, and school will start soon, but there still is time to fit in some fun summer activities. The Brookfield Zoo has a lot happening for families this summer, including three free days in August.
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
Barbershops in Elgin offer free haircuts for kids
Back to school means it is time for a new do, and several barbershops in the Elgin area are giving students haircuts for free.
Chicago magazine
Corn Dogs Gone Wild
If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or Instagram and have more than a passing interest in food, you’ve probably seen a few Korean corn dogs pop across your screen and thought, What????? No mere combos of weenies and Jiffy mix, K-dogs may have thick coatings of cubed sweet potatoes, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, ramen noodles, or Fruity Pebbles. The tube steaks may be chicken or vegan or not even dogs at all but long plugs of mozzarella cheese that will stretch from here to eternity when you bite in. These fantasies on a stick have long been a staple of Korean street food, or bunsik, but have become popular thanks to the rapid expansion of the Kong Dog chain, which first opened locally in Glenview (1749 Milwaukee Ave.) and has since expanded to Chinatown and the University of Illinois Chicago campus. I assembled a corn dog panel to try a variety of combinations — at right, our tasting notes.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Faith over fear for Joliet nurse donating kidney to stranger
Helping a stranger in need is an act of faith for a Joliet mom who finds strength in helping others.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth
CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery […]
northaurora.org
North Aurora Days 2022 Information and Schedule
🔵🟠🟤 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🔵🟠🟤. 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘
wgnradio.com
Can the Mega Millions winner remain anonymous?
Believe it or not, the Mega Millions ticket with the second-largest jackpot in history was sold in Des Plaines. Director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery, Harold Mays, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to explain why the jackpot continues to increase even after the drawing is made. He also discusses how much money the store that sold the winning ticket could take from the winnings, as well as the winner’s disbursement options.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
fox32chicago.com
Harry Potter magical experience to make worldwide debut in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago will be the first city in the world to host a new interactive Harry Potter attraction, allowing fans of the books and movies to engage in author J.K. Rowling's wizarding world like never before. "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" will welcome witches and wizards of all ages...
