outlooknewspapers.com
LCF Unveils Draft Housing Site Inventory
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The much-anticipated second draft of the sites inventory list identifying properties that could be considered for housing development was unveiled by La Cañada Flintridge staff last week and will remain posted on the city’s website for public review through Friday.
pasadenanow.com
Public Memorial Service to be Held For Councilmember Kennedy in September
A public service for Councilmember John J. Kennedy will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in Centennial Square in front of City Hall. A reception will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kennedy died on July 21. He was recently elected to another four-year term...
outlooknewspapers.com
City OKs Moratorium on New Gun Stores
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted to approve an urgency ordinance Tuesday, levying a 45-day moratorium on the establishment of new firearm retailers after activists expressed concerns about the number of gun stores in Burbank. The move grants city...
fullertonobserver.com
The Downtown Report: August Edition
Here are some downtown locations where you can find live music. Rather than list all the websites please just do a search on the name for more info. • The Olde Ship continues its tradition of live music Friday nights and the first and third Tuesday of every month, plus you will often hear acoustic rock and blues on Saturdays. All shows start at 7pm.
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
outlooknewspapers.com
Coldwell Banker Realty Hosts STEAM:Coders Fundraiser
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Coldwell Banker Realty in Pasadena recently held its happy hour fundraiser at Gaucho Grill. Lori Ramirez, who is manager of Coldwell Banker’s Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices as well as a chairperson for Southern California, explained the organization’s philosophy of “giving back” to the community. She also told attendees about the local office’s commitment to support this goal by hosting small, monthly fundraising events for local charities.
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
Burbank to temporarily restrict outdoor irrigation in September
The City of Burbank on Tuesday announced temporary irrigation restrictions due repairs being made to the upper feeder that brings water in from the Colorado River Aqueduct. "Burbank must temporarily stop all outdoor irrigation for two weeks, from September 6-20, 2022, due to a limited water supply," the city press release stated. "Residents and businesses must adjust their sprinklers and automated irrigation systems, so they do not run during this period. Hand watering will be allowed during the two-week period." The release notes that Burbank is solely dependent on water from the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project. Because of drought...
outlooknewspapers.com
County Holds Off Implementing Mask Mandate
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Los Angeles County health officials saw a significant enough decline in case and hospitalization rates in the past week that they hit the pause button on reinstituting a universal mask mandate. The Department of Public Health had warned...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCHS Students Participate in Boys’ State Program
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Rising high school seniors Joven Torres and Andrew Mihal were recently selected and sponsored by the American Legion, Burbank Post 150, to represent La Cañada High School at Boys’ State in Sacramento. In the program,...
LA's County's 211LA telephone service may be transferred to private-sector management
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring the 211 information hotline for health and social services to a private management firm.
The City of Long Beach wants to do business with you
The City of Long Beach has launched "Long Beach Buys" a purchasing and contracts platform. Register today and start doing business with the City! The post The City of Long Beach wants to do business with you appeared first on Long Beach Post.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging. As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.
citywatchla.com
Save Our Street: Eagle Rock’s Colorado Boulevard Deserves Better
On May 9th, in connection with Metro’s attempt to ram an impractical Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)/road diet project through the heart of Eagle Rock along Colorado Boulevard – one lane for BRT buses only with everything else in the single other lane, the Save Eagle Rock Community sent a Public Records Act (PRA) request to Metro, copying a number of elected officials.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
