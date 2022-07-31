ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

3-6-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, six, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Comments / 0

 

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen) (seven, one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Lifestyle
