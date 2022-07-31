ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who was shot in the head on April 10 at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, died July 24. He had been on life support. Nine other people were also hurt that night.

Timothy Rush, 32, was already charged with second-degree murder for killing his 35-year-old girlfriend, who was the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, and several other crimes related to the shooting, including seriously injuring Cox.

Online court records didn’t show any new charges against Rush as of Sunday.

Prosecutors have said Rush was working security at the nightclub when he and another man started shooting during a birthday party with more than 100 people in attendance.

The second suspect, Dimione Walker, 29, is charged with shooting and killing 25-year-old Michael Valentine. Walker is being held in Illinois, where he was arrested several days after the shooting. He is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Rush remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Comments / 0

