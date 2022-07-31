www.kmaland.com
Larry D. Filkins, 85 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Larry L. Warren, 79, Thurman, IA
Location: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post at the graveside. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Sherry (Monson) Baylor Hafelfinger, 48 of Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Sherry passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
Wilberta Weddle, 92, Maryville, MO
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Wilberta WeddlePronunciation: Age: 92From: Maryville, MOPrevio…
Cassie L. Eckstein, 40, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Cassie passed away at Mosiac Hospital in St. Joseph, MO on Thursday July 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following Sunday arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Amanda Kay Berglund was arrested shortly after 9:05 p.m. on 288th Lane near Glenwood. Authorities say Berglund was arrested on a no contact order. Berglund was taken to the Mills County Jail...
Page County board okays 'Shenandoah Hills' wind project application
(Clarinda) -- Despite numerous continued and new concerns raised by residents, a long debated wind turbine project has received approval from Page County officials. By a 2-1 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved Invenergy's permit application for its "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah, which straddles the Page-Fremont County line. The approval came after a lengthy public comment period and discussion with Page County Horizons regarding multiple concerns with the project. The approval also came despite a new concern raised by numerous residents about five turbines that would be constructed on or near a Buckeye Partners petroleum line that also runs within a mile of multiple residents. Reading from a letter from a Buckeye Partners representative, Page County Resident Jesse Stimson says the company has reached no agreement with Invenergy regarding the five turbines' locations.
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
LC's Dermody rides enhanced velocity to dominant senior campaign, KMAland Pitcher of the Year accolade
(Council Bluffs) -- In a historic year for Lewis Central baseball, JC Dermody's pitching prowess troubled challengers. And for that, Dermody is the 2022 KMAland Pitcher of the Year. "It was a historic year for LC baseball," Dermody said. "This team set the way the team should be playing in...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
Sidney native Hilton returns home as Music Director for Iowa's Championship Rodeo
(Sidney) -- Known for his work around the country, Sidney native Josh Hilton is set to return home once again as the music director for the 99th annual Sidney Rodeo. Hilton grew up in Sidney and was involved with rodeo his whole life. He says Sidney continues to hold a special place in his heart each year.
WOWT
Big branch in Council Bluffs smashes two vehicles
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addresses supporters after winning the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Extreme heat moves out but the forecast remains above average until the weekend. Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs. Updated: 9 hours ago. A very close call for several people minding their...
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
iheart.com
Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced
Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
Glenwood man booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his Friday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 45-year-old Ross Messinger was arrested for driving while barred. Messinger was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: Curt Bladt
(KMAland) -- One of the most successful coaches in state history is up next in the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class. Harlan’s Curt Bladt won 422 games and 11 state championships during his time as the Cyclones head football coach from 1978 through 2019. “It was a...
National Night Out festivities tonight in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Residents have the chance to visit with local first responders and enjoy some festivities in Red Oak this evening. Red Oak first responders are hosting their annual National Night Out event this (Tuesday) evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Fountain Square Park to celebrate comradery among local first responders and provide information about fire, farm, and health safety. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the hope for the event is also to build the ever-important relationship between local safety teams and the public.
