(Clarinda) -- Despite numerous continued and new concerns raised by residents, a long debated wind turbine project has received approval from Page County officials. By a 2-1 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved Invenergy's permit application for its "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah, which straddles the Page-Fremont County line. The approval came after a lengthy public comment period and discussion with Page County Horizons regarding multiple concerns with the project. The approval also came despite a new concern raised by numerous residents about five turbines that would be constructed on or near a Buckeye Partners petroleum line that also runs within a mile of multiple residents. Reading from a letter from a Buckeye Partners representative, Page County Resident Jesse Stimson says the company has reached no agreement with Invenergy regarding the five turbines' locations.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO