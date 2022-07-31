Sumter County man facing federal prison time for amassing weapons during conflict with estranged wife

www.villages-news.com
villages-news.com
Shady AC repairman jailed after failing to pay restitution to those he ripped off
A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed after failing to pay restitution to those he ripped off. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple violations of his probation. He is also facing criminal charges in Lake and Marion counties.
villages-news.com
New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19
A New Yorker who was arrested on a drunk driving charge claimed he had been at a hospital visiting his wife and daughter with COVID-19. A Lake County EMS crew found 36-year-old Charlie James Bowens of Lady Lake, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in Eustis. They knocked on the window of his vehicle to try to ascertain if he was having a medical problem, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Bowens said he had recently moved to Florida from New York and had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. He also admitted he did not have a valid New York license either. He claimed he had been at the hospital visiting his wife and daughter who have COVID-19.
villages-news.com
14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle
A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park. The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.
villages-news.com
Homeless man predicts another trip to jail after K-9 alerts on his backpack
A homeless man who has already spent many nights at the Lake County Jail predicted he’d be making a return visit after a K-9 alerted on his backpack. Robert Wesley Allen Jr., 37, was riding a bicycle Monday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he went around a “Road Closed” sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer initiated a traffic stop and his K-9 Lux alerted on a backpack Allen had been carrying, the report said.
fox13news.com
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
34 roosters discovered, 28 found dead in illegal cockfighting operation bust
OCALA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story. The Marion County Sheriff's Office cracked down on an illegal cockfighting operation over the weekend in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, authorities found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal cockfighting at a property...
villages-news.com
Wildwood teen nabbed with loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana
A Wildwood teen was nabbed with a loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana. Ernest Bernard Cooper III, 19, who was already wanted on a warrant charging him with a weapons offense, was found hiding in the backseat a black 2006 Hyundai at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring
Seven men were arrested Saturday in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint at 12599 South Ave., Floral City, soon became apparent to arresting deputies as the site of a cockfighting venue, according to a media release received Monday night from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Villages Daily Sun
Sheriff’s office hires participant from teen Explorer program
Timothy Borst comes from a law enforcement family, and he is on track to continue that tradition. He grew up riding around in his father’s police car and remembers turning on the lights for him during traffic stops. His dream of working for a law enforcement agency has finally...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after caught back behind wheel with suspended license
A Wildwood man was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel of a vehicle driving with a suspended license. Zakarian Marquis Henderson, 41, was driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger pickup at about 11 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran his license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop, Henderson admitted he knew his license was suspended.
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
7 men arrested after noise complaint leads to cockfighting event in Citrus County, deputies say
Seven men were arrested after a noise complaint led deputies to a cockfighting event in Citrus County on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Reddick after fleeing MCSO deputy
A 43-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol near the 22000 block of W Highway 329 in Reddick when a black Nissan sedan was observed making a U-turn in the middle of the road.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after attack sends girlfriend to The Villages hospital
A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack sent his girlfriend to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The woman was interviewed Friday by a Lady Lake police officer at the hospital, where she was being treated. She said she had been choked by her live-in boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas...
villages-news.com
Alabama man arrested after attack on woman at Microtel sends her to hospital
An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.
villages-news.com
Man who had been drinking banned from Miller’s Ale House after alleged altercation
A man who had been drinking has been banned from Miller’s Ale House after an alleged altercation. William Hernandez Fallas, 53, of Summerfield, had been causing a disturbance when he attempted to fight another man on Friday night at the entrance to the restaurant at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
villages-news.com
83-year-old Villager jailed after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use
An 83-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use in violation of his probation. Donald Henderson Flowers of the Village of Sunset Pointe was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He had appeared in Sumter County Court earlier that day and was remanded to the jail.
villages-news.com
Teen without license arrested after driving 112 mph on Interstate 75
A teen without a license was arrested after he was caught on radar driving at 112 miles per hour on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Angel Elian Zavala, 18, of Wimauma, was at the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger at 2:04 a.m. Saturday southbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 312 when he was caught driving at the excessive speed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west...
