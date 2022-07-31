ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Sumter County man facing federal prison time for amassing weapons during conflict with estranged wife

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.villages-news.com

Comments / 4

Related
villages-news.com

New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19

A New Yorker who was arrested on a drunk driving charge claimed he had been at a hospital visiting his wife and daughter with COVID-19. A Lake County EMS crew found 36-year-old Charlie James Bowens of Lady Lake, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in Eustis. They knocked on the window of his vehicle to try to ascertain if he was having a medical problem, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Bowens said he had recently moved to Florida from New York and had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. He also admitted he did not have a valid New York license either. He claimed he had been at the hospital visiting his wife and daughter who have COVID-19.
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle

A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park. The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless man predicts another trip to jail after K-9 alerts on his backpack

A homeless man who has already spent many nights at the Lake County Jail predicted he’d be making a return visit after a K-9 alerted on his backpack. Robert Wesley Allen Jr., 37, was riding a bicycle Monday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he went around a “Road Closed” sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer initiated a traffic stop and his K-9 Lux alerted on a backpack Allen had been carrying, the report said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Hill, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
LAKE WALES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood teen nabbed with loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana

A Wildwood teen was nabbed with a loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana. Ernest Bernard Cooper III, 19, who was already wanted on a warrant charging him with a weapons offense, was found hiding in the backseat a black 2006 Hyundai at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring

Seven men were arrested Saturday in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint at 12599 South Ave., Floral City, soon became apparent to arresting deputies as the site of a cockfighting venue, according to a media release received Monday night from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Federal Crime#Domestic Violence#Sentencing#Firearms#The Bureau Of Alcohol
Villages Daily Sun

Sheriff’s office hires participant from teen Explorer program

Timothy Borst comes from a law enforcement family, and he is on track to continue that tradition. He grew up riding around in his father’s police car and remembers turning on the lights for him during traffic stops. His dream of working for a law enforcement agency has finally...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man jailed after caught back behind wheel with suspended license

A Wildwood man was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel of a vehicle driving with a suspended license. Zakarian Marquis Henderson, 41, was driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger pickup at about 11 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran his license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop, Henderson admitted he knew his license was suspended.
WILDWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Reddick after fleeing MCSO deputy

A 43-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol near the 22000 block of W Highway 329 in Reddick when a black Nissan sedan was observed making a U-turn in the middle of the road.
REDDICK, FL
villages-news.com

Alabama man arrested after attack on woman at Microtel sends her to hospital

An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Teen without license arrested after driving 112 mph on Interstate 75

A teen without a license was arrested after he was caught on radar driving at 112 miles per hour on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Angel Elian Zavala, 18, of Wimauma, was at the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger at 2:04 a.m. Saturday southbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 312 when he was caught driving at the excessive speed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy