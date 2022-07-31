sanmarinotribune.outlooknewspapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year. District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.
outlooknewspapers.com
LCHS Students Participate in Boys’ State Program
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Rising high school seniors Joven Torres and Andrew Mihal were recently selected and sponsored by the American Legion, Burbank Post 150, to represent La Cañada High School at Boys’ State in Sacramento. In the program,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Student Turns Personal Tragedy Into Life Purpose
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In 2017, Anh Nguyen’s world was turned upside down — it was the year her grandmother, Phanh, was diagnosed with cancer. Only a week after the 80-year-old grandmother’s condition was determined to be in Stage IV,...
Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines
Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start? "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sb-american.com
New School Year Brings New Principals To San Bernardino City Schools
Six San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses will begin the 2022–2023 school year on Monday, August 1 with new principals who are eager to work with families to foster collaborative relationships that put students on a path to success. SBCUSD invests in growing its own crop of...
laschoolreport.com
Three ways L.A. schools are trying to get ahead of chronic absenteeism
Faced with a crisis of chronically absent students last academic year, Los Angeles County education officials have spent the summer training workers to connect with families so children return to class next month. Teachers and social workers have been learning to spot mental health issues; and help parents find resources...
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
San Bernardino schools welcome students back for the first day of school
Tens of thousands of students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District are welcomed back for the first day of school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School backpack giveaway for kids gets large turnout in Arcadia
As inflation drives up the costs of school supplies, an event to give children free backpacks before going back to school had a large turnout Tuesday in the San Gabriel Valley. About one thousand families signed up and stood in line at the Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia for Foothill Unity Center's backpack giveaway event. Each backpack was valued at $120. In addition, $40 shoe vouchers were handed out, as well as clothing. "Within the last week and a half we have had triple the enrollment and registration for this event," said Tashera Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Foothill Unity Center. The charity, based in Pasadena, helps families in need with programs that focus on food, health, and job development."It's hard," said Christina Frias, a mom of two who was picking up school supplies at the event Tuesday and has been struggling with rising prices in 2022. Frias worked her way from homelessness to a one-bedroom house in Monrovia. She said the event helps a lot. The National Retail Federation said families with children in elementary school through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items. That is about $15 dollars more than last year.
citypridemagazine.com
Just Doing Good in Compton
City Pride Magazine caught dozens of people doing good in Compton working together to beautify the community. The Compton Initiative is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 with a commitment to restore the city of Compton by painting homes, schools, and churches on quarterly workdays in partnership with individual volunteers and other organizations.
outlooknewspapers.com
Coldwell Banker Realty Hosts STEAM:Coders Fundraiser
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Coldwell Banker Realty in Pasadena recently held its happy hour fundraiser at Gaucho Grill. Lori Ramirez, who is manager of Coldwell Banker’s Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices as well as a chairperson for Southern California, explained the organization’s philosophy of “giving back” to the community. She also told attendees about the local office’s commitment to support this goal by hosting small, monthly fundraising events for local charities.
outlooknewspapers.com
Monarch Meals Welcome Addition to Adams Park
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Right on cue, a venerated monarch butterfly showed up for a meal. Dozens had gathered at Adams Square Mini Park on Sunday morning, eager to learn about the new addition to the park’s foliage. Crews in November had planted a bed of milkweed and other native pollinators, in principal to serve as a stop for migrating monarch butterflies. There were milkweed plantings ready to be handed out to guests, along with educational materials about the insects. A crowd formed to learn about the official Monarch Butterfly Waystation designation at the park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
citypridemagazine.com
L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in August￼
LOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college on August 5th in Inglewood. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
outlooknewspapers.com
County Holds Off Implementing Mask Mandate
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Los Angeles County health officials saw a significant enough decline in case and hospitalization rates in the past week that they hit the pause button on reinstituting a universal mask mandate. The Department of Public Health had warned...
scvnews.com
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Wow its August. That is crazy!! Our July events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Bret Lieberman of Yes I Can (YIC) Unity Through Music & Education. YIC believes individuals with disabilities should have the same right as non-disabled individuals to...
outlooknewspapers.com
Council Approves Racial Equity Training for City Leaders
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved funding this week for a classroom training program to educate city leaders on addressing racial disparities in the city. The program’s curriculum, called “Race Equity and Leadership,” or REAL, will include lessons on institutional racism, key historical events and other human-resources tools.
outlooknewspapers.com
Harambee Block Party Celebrates 40 Years
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. For the past 40 years, Harambee Ministries, with the help of dedicated staff and volunteers, have provided education, support and leadership for families in northwest Pasadena. Harambee seeks to nurture and equip indigenous leaders who will impact local neighborhoods.
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
macaronikid.com
7 Things To Do In August With Kids
Where is this summer going? It's hard to believe it's August already. We've rounded up a list of 7 things you can do in August with your kids in Irvine to make the most of the month!. 1. Spend time with your neighbors. National Night Out, Aug. 2, is all...
outlooknewspapers.com
Laemmle Theatre to Host ‘Motherland’ Screening
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale Laemmle Theatre is hosting a one-night screening of “Motherland,” an investigative documentary on the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War written, directed and produced by journalist Vic Gerami. The screening will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
Comments / 0