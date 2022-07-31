LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

Read on www.wctv.tv
WCTV
Leon Co. sheriff’s office doubles down against weapons in school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just five days until Leon County students return to school and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says guns or other weapons will not be tolerated on campus. The sheriff’s office says during the first semester of school last year, they removed 15 weapons from eight...
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
WALB 10
Valdosta purse snatching incidents still under investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is still asking for people to be on the lookout for a group of men distracting women and stealing their purses. Many people in Valdosta told WALB News 10 that most of the time, they feel safe. But there’s always a way to make people feel safer.
WCTV
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Perry has been arrested after allegedly setting a school on fire just days before the new school year. An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt. 34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday...
WCTV
Man indicted in TPD Officer’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has just indicted Tyrone Cleveland in the murder of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Fariello was killed in the line of duty on June 8th during a police pursuit. The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Cleveland Thursday afternoon, State Attorney...
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
wfxl.com
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants arrested following recovery of stolen vehicle
A man wanted on multiple active arrest warrants was arrested following the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On August 3, at approximately 8:41 am., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed a vehicle in the 1800 block of Marion Street, that had been reported stolen. The officer conducted a traffic...
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
WCTV
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee father was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Now his family is waiting in limbo to get financial assistance to make ends meet. A death certificate is needed to file for bereavement support. However, it is...
WCTV
UPDATE: New details surface about deadly crash on Hwy. 27 in Decatur Co.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are being revealed about the cause of the deadly crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Georgia State Patrol said a box truck pulled out in front of a gas tanker causing the crash and explosion. The fatal accident involved a young Tallahassee father, who was driving the tanker.
WCTV
LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea is homebound just over a month after a shark attach near Keaton Beach and she took her first steps outside the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. The Perry native was discharged this morning from the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center, as she continues her extensive road...
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 7
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He is described as 5′9, 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Fire Rescue conducts hazardous materials drill and testing
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division. Lowndes County, Georgia: On August 1st, recruits and personnel with Lowndes County Fire Rescue participated in a hazardous materials drill conducted by the department’s training division. This drill, conducted as a refresher for current fire department personnel, was a testing and training opportunity for the current recruit class.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Gadsen County Sheriff’s Office warns of utility scam
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said it has received several complaints of utility scam calls that have been occurring in the community.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
