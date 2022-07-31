Patrick Ledet, early offensive spark allow Explorers to get win over Chicago

Joe Williams was one of the greatest band singers to ever take the stage. With a smooth baritone voice, he graced the rejuvenated Count Basie Orchestra during the 1950s. Williams was born in Georgia and moved to Chicago with his grandmother at the age of three. He reunited with his mother, who taught him to play the piano and would take him to the symphony. At a young age, Williams acquired tuberculosis, which slowed him down as a teenager. However, later he was able to perform at social events and even form his own gospel vocal quartet, The Jubilee Boys.

