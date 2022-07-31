Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it’s close to home

www.deseret.com
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
SFGate
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the deadly wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend and turned most of the community into ashes.
deseret.com
The Pioneers of Utah’s Canyon Country
Even though Pioneer Day has passed, it’s never too late to learn more about Utah’s pioneer history beyond the classic tale of “This is the Place.” Venture down to Southeastern Utah, where many of the pioneers settled what is now San Juan County — Utah’s Canyon Country. After surviving the dangerous 250-mile trek which included blasting a trail through the Colorado River gorge, these gallant pioneers were able to found Bluff Fort in 1880.
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Gephardt Daily
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
ksl.com
Drought report: July monsoons help Utah's soil moisture levels, but dry conditions persist
SALT LAKE CITY — This month's monsoonal storms have helped improve Utah's soil moisture conditions, but they've done little to improve drought conditions, state water officials said Friday. Utah's soil moisture levels are "trending slightly above normal" for the end of July, according to a weekly drought report compiled...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
deseret.com
House Speaker Brad Wilson: ‘We are just getting started’ saving the Great Salt Lake
Against the backdrop of lush marshes whistling along the shores of the Great Salt Lake at Farmington Bay, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson worried the largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere is a $32 billion problem waiting to happen — for all Utah residents. The lake has exposed...
deseret.com
Salt Lake City breaks all-time hottest July record for 2nd-straight year
July was the hottest month on record for Utah's capital city. If that sentence sounds familiar, it's because it's the second-straight year that July has topped the temperature record books. Last month's average temperature was 87.3 degrees, besting the previous record of 85.7 degrees set in July 2021, according to...
justshortofcrazy.com
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
KSLTV
KSL Investigates: How is Utah’s new self-defense law impacting justice?
SALT LAKE CITY — A man found guilty of murdering his roommate, a man accused of firing “warning shots” that left a teenager paralyzed, and a man accused of using pepper spray and a taser on unarmed protestors all share something in common. Each of them tried...
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
ksl.com
Housing market is 'stabilizing' in this state. Here's what that means
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in about two years, Utah has actually seen a small dip to its median home price. In June, it dipped to $530,000, down ever so slightly from $535,050 in May. Meanwhile, sales are slowing dramatically. From April to June, single-family homes...
ksl.com
Inmate being held in Washington County for federal parole violation faces murder charge in Idaho
ST. GEORGE — An Arizona man held in Washington County on federal parole violation was set to be released but will remain in custody awaiting extradition after local prosecutors received a first-degree murder warrant filed in connection with the grisly slaying of an Idaho man in January. The suspect,...
