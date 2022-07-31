ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it’s close to home

By Carter Williams, KSL.com
deseret.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?

SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Tooele, UT
State
Washington State
City
Moab, UT
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
City
Provo, UT
City
Richfield, UT
95.7 KEZJ

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kjzz.com

Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
MIDVALE, UT
SFGate

Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the deadly wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend and turned most of the community into ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

The Pioneers of Utah’s Canyon Country

Even though Pioneer Day has passed, it’s never too late to learn more about Utah’s pioneer history beyond the classic tale of “This is the Place.” Venture down to Southeastern Utah, where many of the pioneers settled what is now San Juan County — Utah’s Canyon Country. After surviving the dangerous 250-mile trek which included blasting a trail through the Colorado River gorge, these gallant pioneers were able to found Bluff Fort in 1880.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Millennials#Commuting#The U S Census Bureau#Harvard University#The Census Bureau#The University Of Utah
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
justshortofcrazy.com

9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert

Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy