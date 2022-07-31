How African-American churches will be key during election cycle

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Angela Falconetti and Henry Mack to the Education Commission of the States. Falconetti, of Winter Haven, is the President of Polk State College. She is the immediate Past Chair of the Association of Florida Colleges Council of Presidents and is a member of the Florida Chamber Foundation Board. Falconetti earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and education from New York University and her master’s degree in educational and instructional leadership and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO