How African-American churches will be key during election cycle

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
floridapolitics.com
Cuban American Democrats event to highlight 12 Miami-Dade candidates for local, state, federal office
Members of South Florida’s Cuban American community will be able to head into this weekend with more information on a dozen Democratic candidates now seeking local, state and federal office. This Friday, the Cuban American Democrats will host a 6:30 p.m. get-together at Beat Culture Brewery in Miami where...
Florida Democrats attempt to counter DeSantis with school board endorsements
Between the two sets of dueling endorsements, there are currently seven school board races pitting candidates backed by DeSantis against those supported by Democrats.
Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee buffs up her pro-law enforcement credentials in a new ad in her campaign for a congressional seat in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida region, as a poll placed her as a heavy favorite for the GOP nomination. In the St. Pete Polls survey released Tuesday, 44 percent […] The post Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
‘Grim reaper’ 1 of 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are three Democratic candidates vying for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Ashley Moody as Florida’s attorney general. Daniel Uhlfelder, a criminal defense attorney from Santa Rosa Beach, is facing off against former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala and South Florida attorney Jim Lewis in the Aug. 23 primary election.
Former mayor Kriseman reacts to alleged interference in local St. Petersburg elections
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice launched a federal investigation Friday into the Russian government's possible interference into U.S. politics including local elections right here in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman commended investigators Monday in a facebook post saying, "It is vital...
Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.
With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
Local church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
Bay News 9
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
Bay News 9
Pasco voters to vote on referendum to pay for raises for teachers and staff on Aug. 23
Saying that they urgently need the additional funding to maintain competitive salaries for schoolteachers, bus drivers and other support staff, the Pasco County School District has placed a property tax referendum on the Aug. 23 ballot. What You Need To Know. The Pasco County School District is asking voters to...
Florida Republicans tether themselves to DeSantis — even without his support
Republicans are using DeSantis’ photo in campaign mailers and television ads and are dropping his name in debates ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.
floridapolitics.com
Internal poll shows Pat Gerard with 6-point lead against Brian Scott
Scott must still face Debbie Buschman in the GOP Primary. Democratic Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard leads potential GOP opponent Brian Scott by 6 points, according to a new internal poll commissioned by the incumbent’s affiliated political committee, Friends of Pat Gerard. The poll found Gerard taking 51% of...
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
995qyk.com
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
fox13news.com
Pinellas officials say election integrity is intact as Uhuru leaders double-down on defense of Russia
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Elections officials in Pinellas County are working to re-assure the public that the election system is safe. FOX 13 spoke with the Pinellas County deputy election supervisor, Dustin Chase, Monday following Friday’s bomb-shell indictment revealing an ongoing Russian operation allegedly to interfere with U.S. and local elections, possibly in coordination with the local chapter of the Uhuru movement.
Ron DeSantis Names Two Appointments to the Education Commission of the States
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Angela Falconetti and Henry Mack to the Education Commission of the States. Falconetti, of Winter Haven, is the President of Polk State College. She is the immediate Past Chair of the Association of Florida Colleges Council of Presidents and is a member of the Florida Chamber Foundation Board. Falconetti earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and education from New York University and her master’s degree in educational and instructional leadership and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Meyer: Businesswoman, teacher looks to stop the decline in Pinellas County schools
I'm running to bring my expertise in the business world to be very responsible for our taxpayers and ensure that we are. This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take...
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Bay News 9
With 600+ vacancies, Hillsborough Schools and teachers can't agree on pay
TAMPA. Fla. — Hillsborough County teachers returned to the classroom this week to start preparing for the school year, but it's still unclear exactly what their salary will be. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough administrators and teachers reached an impasse last week and plan to return to the...
