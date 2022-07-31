ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

How African-American churches will be key during election cycle

By Fadia Patterson
Bay News 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.baynews9.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee buffs up her pro-law enforcement credentials in a new ad in her campaign for a congressional seat in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida region, as a poll placed her as a heavy favorite for the GOP nomination. In the St. Pete Polls survey released Tuesday, 44 percent […] The post Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Grim reaper’ 1 of 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are three Democratic candidates vying for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Ashley Moody as Florida’s attorney general. Daniel Uhlfelder, a criminal defense attorney from Santa Rosa Beach, is facing off against former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala and South Florida attorney Jim Lewis in the Aug. 23 primary election.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.

With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Voter Registration#State Of Florida#African American#Equal Ground#City Council
floridapolitics.com

Internal poll shows Pat Gerard with 6-point lead against Brian Scott

Scott must still face Debbie Buschman in the GOP Primary. Democratic Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard leads potential GOP opponent Brian Scott by 6 points, according to a new internal poll commissioned by the incumbent’s affiliated political committee, Friends of Pat Gerard. The poll found Gerard taking 51% of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Elections
995qyk.com

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas officials say election integrity is intact as Uhuru leaders double-down on defense of Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Elections officials in Pinellas County are working to re-assure the public that the election system is safe. FOX 13 spoke with the Pinellas County deputy election supervisor, Dustin Chase, Monday following Friday’s bomb-shell indictment revealing an ongoing Russian operation allegedly to interfere with U.S. and local elections, possibly in coordination with the local chapter of the Uhuru movement.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Two Appointments to the Education Commission of the States

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Angela Falconetti and Henry Mack to the Education Commission of the States. Falconetti, of Winter Haven, is the President of Polk State College. She is the immediate Past Chair of the Association of Florida Colleges Council of Presidents and is a member of the Florida Chamber Foundation Board. Falconetti earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and education from New York University and her master’s degree in educational and instructional leadership and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy