ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Barack Obama, NBA community react to Bill Russell’s death: ‘Lost a giant’

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnsvt_0gzjT5Ea00

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQCbQ_0gzjT5Ea00 Bill Russell, Celtics legend and NBA trailblazer, dead at 88

Following Bill Russell’s death on Sunday , the sports world reacted with an outpouring of messages celebrating the basketball legend’s life.

“Today we lost a giant,” former president Barack Obama, who awarded Russell the Medal of Freedom, tweeted . “As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher — both as a player and as a person.

“Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball history. Off of it, he was a civil rights trailblazer — marching with Dr. King and standing with Muhammad Ali.

“For decades, Bill endure insults and vandalism, but never let it stop him from speaking up for what’s right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached and the way he lived his life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5tJv_0gzjT5Ea00
Barack Obama awards Bill Russell with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
SIPA

Today, we lost a giant.

As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022

Michael Jordan touched on Russell’s trailblazing impact he left behind in the NBA.

“Bill Russell was a pioneer — as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first black head coach and as an activist,” Jordan said in a statement, via The Athletic . He paved the way and set an example for every black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqpg2_0gzjT5Ea00
Michael Jordan, right, and Bill Russell.
AFP via Getty Images

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, was a revered figure in both the NBA community and the wider world, for his civil rights advocacy.

“Bill Russell was my idol,” Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter . “I looked up to him on and off the court. His success on the court was undeniable; he was [dominant] and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me.”

“Rest in peace Bill Russell,” Isiah Thomas tweeted , “you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom.”

“Bill Russell’s passing is not just an NBA loss, it is a world loss,” Charles Barkley said in a statement . “When your actions match your words on important issues, you are a great man, not just a great basketball player. The word ‘hero’ is tossed around a lot, but today it is perfect. RIP GREAT MAN BR.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCrAA_0gzjT5Ea00
Charles Barkley, left, and Bill Russell
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpAxD_0gzjT5Ea00
Bill Russell, left, and Magic Johnson
Getty Images

This is a tremendous loss for the entire basketball world. Cookie and I are praying for the Bill’s family and loved ones, our NBA family, and the entire basketball community. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kJvF5uBZFI

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Russell was undefeated in elimination games.

“Bill Russell was a legendary player and coach, and an even better person,” former President Bill Clinton tweeted . “He approached everything he did with determination, principle, and wisdom. I will always be grateful for the chance to call him my friend.”

Bill Russell was a legendary player and coach, and an even better person. He approached everything he did with determination, principle, and wisdom. I will always be grateful for the chance to call him my friend. pic.twitter.com/CmMVzLJUJJ

— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 31, 2022

The Celtics, who he spent his entire playing career with and became the first ever black head coach in North America for, released a statement saying, “Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports – an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s first Black head coach.

“Bill Russell’s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court.

“Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston and beyond.”

Added Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca: “Bill embodied character and commitment and he was truly one of the finest people to ever live. He will be remembered forever and deservedly so.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
SkySports

NBA great Bill Russell dies aged 88

Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championships during his Hall of Fame career spent with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday aged 88. Russell's death was confirmed in a statement posted on his Twitter account that said the 12-time NBA All-Star passed away with his wife by his side. The...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Championships#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Vibe

Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesource.com

Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery

Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy