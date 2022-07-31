AL Central-leading Twins place Kepler, Sanó on injured list

www.mprnews.org
Reports: Twins trade for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez
The flame-throwing righty will join the Twins bullpen.
Josh Hader Traded To San Diego For Taylor Rodgers, Prospects
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, then confirmed by the Brewers later in the afternoon.
Padres vs. Twins: Bounce-back series
The San Diego Padres won two games in a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins. The Padres won the first and the last game of the series, while they lost the second game of the series. In the first game of the series, there was no shortage of power...
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline
The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
Yardbarker
Byron Buxton experiencing 'more discomfort' in his right knee
The Minnesota Twins have had a busy day ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, but their activity might be matched by the injury blotter as Byron Buxton will undergo more testing on his right knee. Rocco Baldelli told reporters earlier today that Buxton was experiencing "more discomfort" in his troublesome...
MLB・
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
fantasypros.com
Jose Berrios pitches well in win on Sunday
Jose Berrios pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out six during Toronto's win over Detroit on Sunday. Berrios was sharp in this game, only allowing a Javier Baez home run to score and limiting the Tigers to two hits. He's strung together a nice streak of games recently, allowing three runs or fewer in his last six games while striking out 42 over that span. Berrios seems to have gained back his confidence and now sports an 8-4 record with a 4.96 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 106:27 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 21 starts. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Twins on Saturday.
MLB・
Former Mississippi State Triple Crown Winner Brent Rooker Traded to Kansas City Royals in MLB
The San Diego Padres traded former Mississippi State star Brent Rooker to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday evening.
