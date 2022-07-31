ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio man ditches teaching in favor of higher pay at Walmart

A 28-year-old Ohio man is leaving his teaching job in favor of higher pay as a Walmart manager, he announced in a now-viral video.

Seth Goshorn has worked as a reading tutor and second-grade teacher for six years, according to a video he posted on TikTok earlier in July. Goshorn says the chief reason for his move is the pay, which is far higher than his teaching gig despite not needing a degree.

“Think about how good our teachers can be if they could focus on just teaching, and not have to work a second job on the weekends,” Goshorn told Good Morning America on Thursday.

“They didn’t choose to have to work a second job that comes along with it, and that’s the thing that I would have loved to see go away,” he added.

“I absolutely don’t want this to be that I’m just trying to discourage anybody from becoming a teacher,” he continued. “That’s not the case. I just want my teacher friends to be paid as they should be.”

Seth Goshorn was a former second grade teacher before making the job switch.
Seth Goshorn now makes more money working at Walmart.
Goshorn’s original TikTok post was just six-seconds long, showing him holding up his new Walmart manager’s vest. He added the caption: “Leaving teaching after 6 years  to be a manager at Walmart and making more not using my degree.”

Goshorn will work as a stocking 2 coach at Walmart and will help to ensure delivery trucks are unloaded. He says he will make $55,000 per year before bonuses at the new job, compared to $43,000 for his teaching job.

Walmart offered Seth Goshorn a better living than his teaching job did.
Goshorn did not clarify what degree he had obtained to enter his previous teaching jobs.

Tad Gauss
2d ago

It definitely didn’t teach math! 1st, as a teacher, he would be getting pay raises, based on experience. He would also have Summers off, to work a summer job. Also, most district have pay raises for education. The top of ours was. master’s degree +15 ! I can speak on WalMarts benefits compared to teaching, nor their retirement plan. But my guess is,,this guy was just NOT cut out to be a teacher!

Guest
2d ago

well that's probably even better for the kids because of the teachers only motivation is money he shouldn't be teaching

