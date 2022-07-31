One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County

www.wltx.com
17-year-old charged with murder of Columbia 16-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend. Officers announced Tuesday afternoon that a 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. Officers say they were called to the 4100 block of...
Richland deputies shot at by suspect in northeast Columbia, man later found dead in home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they were shot at and found the body of a man all while responding to a call Wednesday morning. Officers say they got a call for help in northeast Columbia. Officers did not specify what street the incident took place or the exact time they were dispatched. but did say it was in the Carriage Oaks Subdivision.
Police name suspect in Millwood Ave. shooting
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say a 19 year old man is wanted in connection with a recent shooting. Investigators say Rayonne Ashford is wanted for a shooting on July 1st at the Orange Party Shop on Millwood Ave. Police say they responded after receiving...
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with the Richland County...
The Post and Courier
SLED probing how report failed to say new Richland County jail boss was fired from old job
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Kershaw County jail employee after a report to state authorities falsely said the jail's director had resigned voluntarily when he was fired. Detention center Lt. Ervin Whack is listed as submitting the report to the S.C. Criminal Justice...
Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County. According to...
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
Coroner confirms Lexington deaths as murder-suicide
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office Tuesday released additional details surrounding the deaths of a man and woman at a West Columbia home. Officials say on July 26th Philip Jackson, 45, and Sabrina Jackson, 34, were found in a home on Ermine Rd. Authorities say Mrs....
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
Columbia Police search for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ murder suspect
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police, with the help of U.S. Marshals (USMS) are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection to a murder from June. Authorities have issued arrest warrants for Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor who has now been entered into the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC).
Columbia Police: missing 17-year-old found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department say Black has been located and taken to a local hospital to make sure he’s medically sound. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Freaderick Black, 17, was last seen on Elmhurst...
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
Death of Sumter hospital employee now ruled a homicide, woman charged with involuntary manslaughter
SUMTER, S.C. — The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey hospital employee who was assaulted while on the job has now been ruled a homicide. The Sumter County Coroner's office released new information this week on the death of 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, who worked as a mental health technician. The listed cause of death is now physiological stress associated with physical alteration in the setting of cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) and obesity.
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
Aiken County woman arrested after attempting to cash in a stolen lottery scratch off ticket
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – A woman is behind bars after trying to cash in on a stolen lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, was charged with the Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets. According to authorities, Hart unlawfully passed off a South […]
Teen arrested after fatal shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Richland County. Deputies say 17-year-old Tahkel Wilson faces murder charges in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. He is being charged as an adult. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened Sunday around...
One Killed, One Injured by Hit and Run Driver in Aiken
A deadly hit-and-run incident is under investigation in Aiken. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 20-year-old Alexa Little of Louisville, Georgia and an unidentified male companion were hit by a vehicle while they were walking west on Richland Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Little was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Former Irmo Police Chief passes away
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
