Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
Vacant home caught fire on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
No official information about the fire has been released at this time.
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
NYSP: 5-year-old dies in crash in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — State police say a young child has died following a single-car crash in Wayne County. According to investigators, police responded to the crash scene on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver was travelling westbound when she lost control...
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
Diaz and Acosta face between five and 40 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million.
Rochester man stabbed several times during robbery on Otis St.
According to police, officers arrived at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
Clyde Man Arrested After Taking License Plates and Slashing Tires
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Anthony D. Haig, age 33, of Clyde New York, following an investigation into a domestic incident that took place on July 12th. During the domestic incident, Haig removed the license plates of the female...
3-time convicted felon from Rochester pleads guilty to firearm charge
In addition to prison time, Shelton faces a maximum potential fine of $250,000.
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake
First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
