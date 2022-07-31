ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSP: 5-year-old dies in crash in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — State police say a young child has died following a single-car crash in Wayne County. According to investigators, police responded to the crash scene on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver was travelling westbound when she lost control...
WOLCOTT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Perinton, NY
Perinton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpd#American#Fairport High School#Rochester Police Lieut
WHEC TV-10

Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
AVON, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
CITY News

Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer

Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County

York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake

First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
WAYLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy