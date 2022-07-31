The Pharcyde Reunites On Fatlip's Solo Album 'Torpor' Featuring Krayzie Bone, Ex-Death Row Artist RBX + More

hiphopdx.com
HipHopDX.com
Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac's 1995 Single 'California Love' Made Her Learn To Crip Walk
Patti LaBelle has spoken about her love for 2Pac and Dr. Dre‘s “California Love” in a new interview, revealing that the classic hit inspired her to learn how to Crip Walk. The Philadelphia singer’s recent appearance on Drink Champs, saw her detail her first interactions with Hip...
TMZ.com
Kelis Calls Out Beyonce Over 'Renaissance' Album Sample
Beyoncé’s already dealing with leaks ahead of her "Renaissance" album release, and now she's facing accusations of theft from Kelis ... who says she had no part in clearing a sample for Bey's record. The track "Energy" samples Kelis’ "Get Along With You," which The Neptunes produced for...
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Chaka Khan Is Still Mad Kanye West Made Her Sound Like A ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through The Wire’
Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro
There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. Today,...
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Addresses JAY-Z Subliminally Dissing Him On ‘Imaginary Players’
Ma$e has finally addressed the long-running rumors that JAY-Z subliminally dissed him on his 1997 track “Imaginary Players.”. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the former Bad Boy rapper said he believes Hov was talking about him when he rapped, “Those ain’t Rolex diamonds, what the fuck you done to that?” on the In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 cut.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Mannie Fresh And The Cool Kids Are Working On A Joint Album?
Fans of legendary producer Mannie Fresh could be looking forward to new tunes from the Cash Money boardsman, as he’s reportedly working on a collaborative album with the rap group The Cool Kids. Group member Mikey Rocks announced the update with a post on social media. Over the weekend,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
SFGate
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post:. Diane Warren Apologizes After Questioning Why Beyoncé Song Has Over 20 Writers: This Wasn't an 'Attack'. This is the sample...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Responds To Scandalous Allegations Made By Alleged 'Ex Assistant'
Nicki Minaj has addressed the shocking accusations made by an alleged former employee. The Young Money rapper became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday (August 1) after an Instagram user claiming to be her “ex assistant” made a series of allegations about her and those in her inner circle.
HipHopDX.com
Wiz Khalifa Defended By Bootleg Kev Amid DJ Backlash: ‘So Much Led Up To That Point’
Wiz Khalifa has been defended by Bootleg Kev after the rapper went off on two Los Angeles DJs during a concert in Los Angeles on Friday (July 29). The Pittsburgh native called DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron “horrible DJs” and offered to fight them after they wouldn’t play music off his Multiverse album, which was released that same day. With Wiz receiving backlash for his actions, Bootleg Kev provided his side of the story along with video footage in a series of tweets posted on Monday (August 1).
HipHopDX.com
OG Ron C Supports Houston DJs Boycotting Wiz Khalifa: ‘Enuff Is Enuff’
OG Ron C is among a number of Houston artists who have declared a boycott against Wiz Khalifa after the rapper went off at a DJ and host in a Los Angeles nightclub at the weekend. In the viral clip, Khalifa is seen screaming at DJ Mike Danger and MC...
