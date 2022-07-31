OSU implements new NIL policies for student-athletes, staff

www.ocolly.com
Practices can begin Monday, how are school districts helping athletes stay cool?
Central Texas just had the hottest July ever recorded with the mean high temperature at 90.6° for the entire month, and typically August is hotter, so what are school districts doing to keep their players, particularly football players, safe during this dangerous heat?
'Attitude and effort': ASU coaches set expectations ahead of camp
As veteran coach Donnie Henderson prepares to coordinate Arizona State's defense for the first time after serving as the team’s interim secondary coach last season, he palpably commanded the media room in a fashion that felt somewhat different from last season. While the 40-year coaching veteran hasn’t changed much...
Report: Division I Council to Vote Against Unlimited Transfers
After the NCAA passed a new constitution in January, a transformation committee was formed to rethink — and hopefully modernize — Division I. One of the committee’s first recommendations, released in July, was allowing athletes to transfer as many times as they wanted without penalty — eliminating the “one-time” transfer rule. Division I leaders initially endorsed the idea.
Raising Kane: Dad’s guidance has college coaches drooling over Arkansas ninth-grade QB Kane Archer
By Nate Olson | Photos by Karen Schwartz GREENWOOD, Ark. — On a weekday afternoon in early June, one of the best ninth-grade football players in the country is sweating it out on the hardwood and not the gridiron. Kane Archer, 14, has joined the rest of his Greenwood High School ...
Paige Bueckers suffers torn ACL and will miss the 2022-23 women's college basketball season
Paige Bueckers suffered the injury during a pick-up basketball game. She will undergo surgery on Friday.
Stadium, schedule finalized for this year’s SC high school football championship games
The games will be held away from Williams-Brice Stadium for the third straight season.
