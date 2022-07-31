ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

OSU implements new NIL policies for student-athletes, staff

By Gabriel Trevino, Sports Editor, @GabeCTrevino
ocolly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ocolly.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

'Attitude and effort': ASU coaches set expectations ahead of camp

As veteran coach Donnie Henderson prepares to coordinate Arizona State's defense for the first time after serving as the team’s interim secondary coach last season, he palpably commanded the media room in a fashion that felt somewhat different from last season. While the 40-year coaching veteran hasn’t changed much...
TEMPE, AZ
Front Office Sports

Report: Division I Council to Vote Against Unlimited Transfers

After the NCAA passed a new constitution in January, a transformation committee was formed to rethink — and hopefully modernize — Division I. One of the committee’s first recommendations, released in July, was allowing athletes to transfer as many times as they wanted without penalty — eliminating the “one-time” transfer rule. Division I leaders initially endorsed the idea.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osu

Comments / 0

Community Policy